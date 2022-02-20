JMU track & field competed in the two-day Virginia Tech Challenge from Feb. 18-19. It was the last meet before the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships on March 4.
Freshman distance runner Sofia Terenziani placed second in the 1000-meter run with a 2:57 time. Redshirt junior distance runner Sinead Sargeant finished fourth, just two seconds later, and redshirt junior distance runner Lanie Jo Knight was sixth, coming across the line at 3:10.
Freshman sprinter Jordyn Henderson finished seventh in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.63 — the fourth-best time in JMU history. Redshirt sophomore distance runner Maddy Hesler placed first in the 3000-meter at 10:30.
The ECAC Indoor Championships take place in Boston, Massachusetts.
