As the cold winter persists outside, the competition is heating up inside.
The indoor track team has entered its 2021-22 season, and the team has completed four of its eight regular season meets, with the VMI Winter Relays next up from Jan. 28-29. The Dukes still have a lot left to show in the second half of the season.
As a redshirt senior, this is potentially Skyla Davidson’s last track season. She said there’s a chance she takes a COVID-19 waiver and competes for another year, but she’s undecided if she’ll take it. If this year ends up being Davidson’s last on the team, she said being a JMU student athlete was an experience she’ll never forget.
“I can’t even express how amazing this team is … They’ve gotten me through my darkest hours, my hardest times and never once judged me for it or gave up on me,” Davidson said. “That really helped me become who I am and face all the adversity and overcome all the obstacles that I’ve ever had to face.”
Davidson finished third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.83 at the Navy Invite on Dec. 4. Her time was the ninth-best JMU indoor track performance in the 60-meter hurdles.
Davidson is looking to add to her success in the triple jump. She won the CAA triple jump championship in outdoor track last season, and she’s third on the all-time JMU performance list in the indoor triple jump at 12.15 meters.
Davidson said she thinks she had a good chance of winning the triple jump title. She said she put her heart into it and “left it all on the track,” but she knows she has more to prove this season.
Davidson’s time as a student-athlete might be ending, but she still wants to be a part of the team. Once she graduates, she still wants to be involved in the track and field world.
Davidson is a sport and recreation management major, and her plan is to apply for graduate school and look into the graduate position as the JMU track assistant coach. She said she has the opportunity to go back home and coach for her high school, but she said she thinks it would be beneficial for her to get the experience as a JMU assistant coach.
Davidson’s collegiate track and field career is coming to a close, but for redshirt sophomore Bethany Biggi, she’s just getting started. This is Biggi’s third year on the team, and her main event this season is the pentathlon. She said she also plans to do high jump and hurdles since the pentathlon isn’t offered at every meet.
Biggi said doing multiple events pis a lot more fun than just doing one event every day.”
Biggi’s goal this season is to break the all-time JMU record for the pentathlon.
Unlike Biggi and Davidson, junior Laura Webb is a distance runner. Webb competed in three cross country meets this past season, where her fastest 6k time was 22:03 at the Paul Short Run. She placed 145th overall and was the third highest-finishing Duke.
“Cross country helps a ton because you get a lot of workouts where you’re doing a lot of miles, improving your endurance,” Webb said. “When track comes around, you start doing more workouts on the track where it’s [a] faster pace, but because you had the work from cross country, you’re able to hold those paces for longer.”
Webb’s focus this season is on the 5K (3.1 miles). She finished highest for JMU in the 5K at the Dec. 2 Liberty Kickoff, placing seventh with a time of 17:50.
Collegiate cross country meets are often 6K races (3.7 miles). Despite the similar distances, Webb said running three miles on a track instead of a three-mile cross country course is drastically different.
“There’s no hill, there’s no grass, so automatically, the pace is significantly faster [on the track],” Webb said. “In cross country, usually races are so big that you always had people around you, but [in track] you can really get into no man’s land depending on what heat you’re in.”
Webb said there’s also differences strategically in how she approaches a 5K in track than a 6K in cross country.
“You sometimes have more variation in your pacing in cross country,” Webb said. “For track, my goal is to get into a rhythm and keep hitting a similar pace for every single lap.”
Webb said her goal this season is to qualify for the ECAC Indoor championships in the 5K. The meet closes out JMU’s indoor season, and it takes place March 1-3 in Boston.
Before the season started, Biggi said the freshmen have worked hard and she’s excited to see how they perform, particularly sprinters Holly Mpassy and Jordyn Henderson. She wants to break all her records in indoor, but she said that indoor is just preparation for outdoor.
“They’re [track meets] a lot more exciting being outdoors,” Biggi said. “Outdoor’s the big meets that we’re always preparing for.”
