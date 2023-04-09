JMU track and field traveled to Fairfax, Virginia, on Saturday, to compete in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational, where the team took gold in five different events.
The Dukes earned all three top spots in the 400m dash. Sophomore Holly Mpassy placed first with a 55.19. Sophomore Sofia Lavreshina finished second with a 55.89, her new personal best, and freshman Kadence Wilson finished third with a 56.46.. Senior Ariana Eberly placed fifth in the 400m and earned a personal best time of 57.44.
In her first outdoor victory of the season, freshman Asia Powell struck gold in the 100m dash with a time of 11.78. Meanwhile, sophomore Kaia Putman ran the 100m dash in 12.16, placing third with a new personal best. Sophomore Virginia Keys finished the 200m dash with a career best time of 25.22.
Sophomore Jordyn Henderson earned second in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.09, while graduate student Skyla Davdison earned third with a new personal best of 14.47 Davidson also competed in the triple jump, winning the event with a distance of 12.41m.
Three more Dukes earned personal best times on the track, beginning with senior Maddy Hesler, who finished the 3000m steeplechase in 11:10. Junior Miranda Stanhope earned silver in the 1500m race with a career best time of 4:30, while senior Laura Webb finished the same event in 4:36, good enough for her own personal record.
The track events were closed out with two different relays, starting with Wilson, Lavreshina, Mpassy, and Eberly in the 4x400m quartet, where the team earned a time of 3:49. Mpassy also competed alongside Putman, Powell, and Henderson to take third in the 4x100m relay with a time of 47.52.
On the field, senior Shelby Staib earned first place with her javelin toss of 49.29, while senior Rachel Lloyd was runner-up in the pole vault, leaping 3.68m. Sophomore Jaiden Martellucci was just 0.33m shy of a new career best discus toss, as she placed sixth with her distance of 43.15m.
While junior Jordan Venning placed fifth in the triple jump with a height of 11.68m, freshman Gracen King and senior Bethany Biggi placed third and fifth respectively in the high jump with their heights of 1.57m and 1.52m.
The Dukes will take part in Senior Day at their next meet, as they play hosts to the JMU Invite on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.