JMU track and field finished first in the Marshall Classic on Saturday, winning four event titles. Placing first in the 400-meter dash, 4x400m relay, mile run and triple jump, the Dukes defeated Marshall overall by one point, 193-192.
JMU controlled the 400m dash, sweeping the event. Sophomore Sofia Lavreshina finished first with a time of 56.64 seconds. The next three to finish the race were sophomore Holly Mpassy (56.71), freshman Kadence Wilson (57.99) and senior Ariana Eberly (58.92).
Senior Skyla Davidson came just short of her personal record in the triple jump, scoring .001 away with 12.14m, but still won the event. Junior Jordan Venning finished second for the Dukes in the triple jump and earned a career best of 11.98m.
Not only did junior Miranda Stanhope post a top-10 program record, earning the ninth-best mile in school history with a time of 4:53, but sophomore Jaiden Martellucci earned the eighth best weight-throw mark in school history, calculating a distance of 15.19m.
The Dukes travel to Virginia Beach next to compete in the Blue Marlin Invitational on Jan. 21.