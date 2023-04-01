JMU track and field competed in the Colonial Relays from March 30 to April 1 and saw two Dukes finish first place in their events.
On Friday, senior Maddie Croteau earned a new personal best height of 3.35m in the pole vault and placed first in the competition. Her effort was also enough to earn her first event win this season.
Croteau was just one of three field athletes to compete Friday, the other two being junior Maya Gary and senior Isabella Bogdan, who placed 20th and 22th, respectively, of 30 competitors in the long jump. Gary leaped 5.04m, while Bogdan jumped 4.96m. Gary and Bogdan also competed in the 200m dash, earning times of 27.69 and 28.65 and placing 69th and 73rd, respectively, of 73 competitors.
Four Dukes competed in the 1500m run, with senior Jessica Cantrell placing 22nd with her personal best time of 4:50 and junior Mary Milby earning 44th of 79 runners, with her time of 4:56. Caroline Morley placed 61st with her time of 5:01, and sophomore Riley Schindel finished in 5:14 and placed 77th. All women competed in the fifth heat except for Cantrell who ran during the third.
The Dukes began Saturday competing in the 4x400m relay and placed seventh out of 15 teams with a time of 19:24. They were represented by senior Maddy Hesler, senior Annie Dunlop, senior Sinhead Sargent and freshman Faithe Ketchum, who earned two team points in their efforts.
In the high jump, three Dukes tied for 16th out of 28 jumpers with senior Paris Beaver, freshman Jorja Rich and junior Paige Miller each earning a height of 1.46m. To complete the day, senior Jenae Bowers earned her first event win of the season, placing first in the shot put, heaving it a distance of 12.75m.
Overall, JMU earned just two team points based on the competitions it participated in and placed 33rd overall of 33 teams. Hosts William & Mary placed first with 136.5 team points.
The Dukes next compete in the Duke Invitational, in Durham, North Carolina, from April 6-8. Whoever competes, it’ll be their first time representing the Dukes at the competition.