JMU track and field finished second of 43 teams this weekend in the ECAC Indoor Championships with 63 points. The Dukes finished 29 points behind first-place Howard and 18.5 points ahead of third-place Bucknell.
Friday saw two Dukes compete in the pentathlon — senior Bethany Biggi finished third with 3,374 points and senior Erin Babashak finished sixth with 3,288 points.
Biggi placed third in the high jump with 1.63m and earned a personal best time of 2:24 in the 800-meter, good for second. Her 3,374 points was her second-best performance of the season, just shy of the 3,427 points she tallied in the final day of the VMI Winter Classic.
Babashak placed sixth in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.51 seconds, fourth in the shot put with a launch of 9.52m and second in the long jump with a career-best 5.50m. After the first day of competition, JMU was tied with Vermont for second place with nine points, just one shy of first-place Northeastern.
The Dukes earned nine more points Saturday and had nine athletes compete. The day began with freshman Asia Powell recording a personal-best 7.52 in the 60m dash, earning first in both the preliminaries and semifinals. Powell also recorded the fourth-fastest 200m dash in school history, 24.76, which qualified her for the finals Sunday.
Graduate student Skyla Davidson qualified for the 60-meter hurdles finals with her career-best time of 8.76, the fifth fastest in school history. Meanwhile, sophomore Holly Mpassy qualified for the 400m dash finals with her time of 55.08. She also competed alongside sophomore Virginia Keys, freshman Kadence Wilson and senior Ariana Eberly in the 4x400m relay. The team earned the third-best time on the preliminaries, finishing in 3:46.72, just two seconds shy of second-place Bucknell.
In the field, senior Alex Kwasnik cleared 1.65m in the high jump, recording two points for the Dukes and seventh in the competition. Junior Erica Moolman added five points to JMU’s total, reaching 3.66m in the pole vault for the fifth-place finish. The Dukes finished day two with 16 total points and placed fourth.
Two JMU runners finished in the top five for triple jump Sunday — junior Jordan Venning placed fourth with a distance of 12.35m and Davidson placed first, traveling 12.60m to tally 10 team points. In the 60m hurdles, sophomore Jordyn Henderson finished fifth with a time of 8.49 and earned four points toward the team’s total.
Freshman Asia Powell finished second in the 60m dash with her time of 8.51, and Mpassy placed fourth of 10 runners in the 400m dash finals, finishing in 54.79.
Earning eight points for JMU was junior Miranda Stanhope, who finished the women’s 3000m run in second place with a time of 9:23. As Sunday came to a close, sophomore Sofia Lavreshina replaced Keys in the 4x400m relay final and the Dukes placed third with a time of 3:44 to earn six more team points.
JMU competes in the NCAA Indoor Championships next from March 10-11, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.