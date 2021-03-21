JMU track and field — after a three-week break from the indoor season — had its first outdoor meet of the year over the weekend at High Point University in the Bill Web Combined Events/Bob Davidson Memorial.
Friday, two Dukes finished first. Redshirt freshman javelin/jumper Shelby Staib, in her outdoor collegiate debut, finished first in the javelin throw with a distance of 43.56 meters. Freshman distance runner Miranda Stanhope also finished first in her college debut in the 5,000m race with a time of 17:24.84.
In the same event as Stanhope, redshirt senior distance runner Caitlin Swanson placed fifth with a time of 17:41.63, wrapping up Friday’s track events. The Dukes continued to shine in field events with the pole vault. Redshirt freshman pole vaulter Rachel Lloyd finished third with a vault of 3.50 meters.
In the heptathlon, redshirt freshmen multi-event/jumpers Bethany Biggi and Erin Babashak brought their pentathlon successes from the indoor season into spring. Biggi finished seventh with a score of 2,486, while Babashak finished sixth (2,509) following four events Friday.
On Saturday, JMU wrapped up competition at High Point. Biggi improved her heptathlon placement to third, largely due to her first place position in the javelin throw. Babashak held onto sixth place.
JMU had a pair of second place finishers Saturday — redshirt senior thrower Dominique Johnson in the discus threw 44.86 meters, and graduate jumper Jordan Otto in the high jump with a height of 1.56 meters.
Redshirt freshmen sprinter Porsha Miles, multi-eventer Arianna Eberly, jumper/sprinter Dardlie Lefevre and redshirt sophomore jumper Lauren Smith rounded out JMU events at High Point in the 4x100 meters relay. The Dukes finished third with a time of 47.65 seconds.
JMU looks to continue its momentum April 2-3 in the Colonial Relays, hosted by William & Mary.
