JMU’s indoor track season began this week with the Liberty Kickoff on Thursday in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Dukes then traveled to Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday for the Navy Invite.
Thursday’s meet at Liberty saw two of JMU’s distance runners competing in the 5,000-meter race. Redshirt sophomore Laura Webb placed seventh with a time of 17:50.49, and sophomore Miranda Stanhope placed eighth with a time of 17:50.57 — .08 seconds behind Webb.
At Saturday’s Navy Invite, freshman Jordyn Henderson placed first in the 60m hurdles, and redshirt senior Skyla Davidson finished third.
Redshirt junior Sinead Sargeant was first in the 1,000m race with a time of 3:00, and right behind her was sophomore Mary Milby at 3:04.
Freshman Sofia Terenziani placed first in the 3,000m race with a time of 10:23 — JMU had 10 top-three performances overall.
Next up for the Dukes is the VMI Invite on Jan. 15. JMU returns to Liberty for the Brant Tolsma Invitational from Jan. 21-22.
