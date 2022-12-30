Despite JMU being without one of its usual playmakers, redshirt senior guard Vado Morse, to kick off conference play, the Dukes came out on top in a low-scoring defensive slugfest on the road versus Georgia State in Atlanta, 63-47.
JMU entered the game with the nation's top scoring offense but proved it could win with its defense, holding the Panthers to 29% shooting and forcing 21 turnovers.
The Dukes led the battle 26-21 at halftime. Scrappy to start off, both teams combined for 18 fouls and 23 turnovers in the first half. The Panthers started off the game 1-for-7 from the floor, and the Dukes finished the last 6 1/2 minutes of the first half shooting 1-for-7. JMU, without one of its best 3-point shooters in Morse, only converted two of its first 10 shots from beyond the arc.
After a technical foul on Georgia State sophomore forward Ja’heim Hudson 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, tensions flared on the Panthers bench, as Hudson and head coach Jonas Hayes got into a heated discussion. It didn’t throw the Dukes off kilter, though, who started the half on a 13-0 run, topped off by a slam dunk by graduate guard Takal Molson.
It was all JMU until the 9:28 mark of the second half, as a 2:08 scoring drought from the Dukes sparked a 6-0 run for Georgia State, which cut the Dukes' lead to 49-38 with just under eight minutes left to play. However, the Panthers then missed their next seven field goal attempts, depriving themselves of any hopes of a comeback and opening the game back up for the Dukes to close out.
Redshirt sophomore guard Tyree Ihenacho led the way for JMU with a season-high 15 points and was a pest for the Panthers' offense, causing four turnovers. Redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland, whose role expanded due to Morse’s absence, scored four points but logged a plus-minus of 21 points.
The Dukes have a quick turnaround on New Year’s Eve against Marshall (12-2) in Huntington, West Virginia, at 2 p.m. Georgia State will face South Alabama at home at the same time.