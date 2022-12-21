Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch in the valleys with 1 to 3 inches along the ridges above 2,000 feet. Ice accumulation ranging from around a trace to a tenth of an inch in the valleys with around a tenth to a quarter inch along the ridges. * WHERE...Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as a wintry mix between 2 AM and 5 AM overnight. Precipitation will change to mostly freezing rain late Thursday morning before ending as a period of rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute along with holiday travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&