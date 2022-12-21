In its first game of the Hawk Classic tournament in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, JMU women's basketball secured a win over Eastern Michigan, 78-43.
The Dukes shot 46.4% from the field and went 5-for-20 from 3-point range. Junior center Ksniia Kozlova led the Dukes with 18 points, bringing her average of points per game up from 6.6 to 7.6.
Junior guard Jamia Hazell scored 12 points and added three steals, while junior guard/forward Texas transfer Kobe King-Hawea made her season debut, dropping 11 points in 15 minutes off the bench.
JMU, now 9-2, has won seven straight games.The Dukes stay in Philly and play Saint Joseph's (10-1) on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern Michigan (6-3) also stays in the City of Brotherly Love to face Wright State at 1 p.m. before JMU’s game.