This weekend, JMU field hockey travels on its farthest road trip in almost four decades. The Dukes play three games in four days at various campuses in the Golden State: California.
The trip out west comes, JMU head coach Christy Morgan said, because JMU is independent this year. She said this team has never taken a flight.
“It’s an exciting time for them to really have the opportunity to take a flight and go to another state that a lot of them haven’t been to and then play teams they haven’t played,” Morgan said. “It was a great opportunity for us to go out there and get three games.”
Field hockey’s last road trip to California was in 1985, where it competed in the California Invitational Tournament, placing fifth of 19 teams.
A key result of this is the expansion of the JMU brand. JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said he sees the road trip as a way to “open up doors for our broader university.”
JMU playing out west gets more eyes on the program that otherwise wouldn’t see or care. Bourne said this goes a long way, as JMU pushes to make a name for themselves outside of the Eastern time zone.
“We figure if we are going to make our way into the NCAA,” Bourne said, “that acknowledgement is going to be strong.”
Brand recognition is helpful in recruiting, as high school players out west will be exposed to JMU field hockey. Morgan said high schoolers are going to the games to see if they want to play for the purple and gold.
With traveling so far comes a different time zone. Fatigue is imminent amongst the players but will be dealt with in the proper ways, Morgan said.
“We have to make sure that we sleep enough on the plane because we’re leaving from JMU at, you know, 3:30-4 in the morning,” Morgan said. “It’s important that we fuel up; it’s important that we rest because there will be some adversity and different time changes that we have to make adjustments to.”
Morgan is looking forward to the trip, not only to play new teams but enhance the connections that already exist. Morgan said she’s encouraging players to sit with teammates they haven’t talked to as much on the plane to learn about each other.
The team feels confident in its ability to stay healthy and focused on the trip, Morgan said, as this is just another challenge the players will have to face.
“I think we’re in a really good place because we’re resilient and the little things that are different from the norm aren’t gonna knock us off our game,” Morgan said. Even with carrying an excitement about the trip, Morgan said, “you don’t let the highs get too high and you don’t let the lows get too low.”
Senior midfielder Eveline Zwager said she’s looking forward to the flight to California and to play teams the Dukes haven’t played before.
“I love flying, so in the first place, that’s fun,” Zwager said. “It’s always exciting and to just show up and experience the West Coast as a team — it’s making great memories.”
But three games in four days doesn’t mean the team members can’t be tourists, too. With their one day off, they plan to visit Alcatraz Island.
While the time on the West Coast is a chance to experience California and bond as a team, Zwager said, Morgan made it clear that the team must “stay the course” during the trip and focus on winning games. This idea was reiterated by graduate defender Kara McClure.
“I think going that far and playing those teams, we’re there to have a business trip; we are there to do business,” McClure said. “We’re super excited to do that, especially with our program this year, just showing what we can really do.”