JMU swim and dive picked up its first home dual meet of the season Saturday, defeating East Carolina University (ECU), 180-120.
JMU senior diver Lindsey Hammar took first in the 3-meter dive and third in the 1-meter dive, while junior diver Lexi Lehman placed third in the 3-meter. Junior diver Maddie Yager finished second in the 1-meter dive and ECU junior diver Flanary Patterson placed first in the 1-meter dive.
The Dukes won both relays in the meet — the 200-yard medley relay (1:45.21) and the 400-meter freestyle relay (3:31.28).
Junior Jess Pryne took home three top-three finishes, including first in the 200-yard individual medley, second in the 200-yard butterfly and second in the 500-yard freestyle. Junior Madison Cottrell also logged three top-three finishes: first in the 100-yard butterfly, second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200-yard individual medley.
Five other swimmers received multiple top-three finishes: junior Lauren Aylmer, sophomore Grace Bousum, freshman Jamie Cornwell, junior Cameron Gring and redshirt senior Jordan Schnell.
JMU improves to 2-1 this season while ECU falls to 4-2. The Dukes travel to Delaware on Nov. 5 for a dual meet against the Blue Hens, in which the divers start at 10 a.m.