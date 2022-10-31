Cottrell1

Competing for first place, junior, Madison Cottrell, is neck-in-neck with ECU swimmer on the final lap of the 100 Yard Butterfly. The swim and dive team is now 2-1 on the new season. 

 Valerie Chenault | The Breeze

JMU swim and dive picked up its first home dual meet of the season Saturday, defeating East Carolina University (ECU), 180-120.

JMU senior diver Lindsey Hammar took first in the 3-meter dive and third in the 1-meter dive, while junior diver Lexi Lehman placed third in the 3-meter. Junior diver Maddie Yager finished second in the 1-meter dive and ECU junior diver Flanary Patterson placed first in the 1-meter dive.

The Dukes won both relays in the meet — the 200-yard medley relay (1:45.21) and the 400-meter freestyle relay (3:31.28).

Junior Jess Pryne took home three top-three finishes, including first in the 200-yard individual medley, second in the 200-yard butterfly and second in the 500-yard freestyle. Junior Madison Cottrell also logged three top-three finishes: first in the 100-yard butterfly, second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200-yard individual medley.

Five other swimmers received multiple top-three finishes: junior Lauren Aylmer, sophomore Grace Bousum, freshman Jamie Cornwell, junior Cameron Gring and redshirt senior Jordan Schnell.

JMU improves to 2-1 this season while ECU falls to 4-2. The Dukes travel to Delaware on Nov. 5 for a dual meet against the Blue Hens, in which the divers start at 10 a.m.

