The Dukes may not have competed in the CAA Championships last weekend, but they still won a team title — the ECAC Championship. Winning a fifth straight team title, JMU swim & dive took home the crown by a landslide of 53 points, separating it from second place Navy.
Leading all three days, JMU secured the title during the day two and three finals meet, with sophomore Jess Pryne breaking two program records and the Dukes placing in the top ten all-time in nearly every event.
Sophomore Madison Cottrell took home three wins, highlighted by the 200-meter backstroke with a 1:58.50. Second place went to sophomore Cameron Gring, with the sixth-fastest time in JMU history with a 1:58.83.
Pryne, junior Karen Siddoway, freshman Grace Bousum and senior Jordyn Schnell won the 800-meter freestyle relay with a 7:21.86, marking the 10th-best relay time in program history. Pryne also recorded a best time in her 200-meter leg.
For the divers, day two was the shining moment. Sophomore Maddie Yager, junior Lindsey Hammar and freshman Alexa Holloway all recorded NCAA Zone qualifying scores for their dives, finishing the championship with four Zone scores in three days.
“The championship is great tangible proof of the success of their efforts, but the memories of laughter, dancing and smiles are the best reward I could hope for,” head coach Dane Pedersen said to JMU Athletics.
The five divers who qualified for NCAA Zone A Championships head to Annapolis on March 7-8 for both 1- and 3-meter events. Pryne and Cottrell travel South to Atlanta for the NCAA Championships on March 16-19.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more swim and dive coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.