The official brings his microphone up as the Savage Natatorium goes silent. “Take your mark,” echoes across the pool deck as the first group of swimmers leans down and grabs the blocks, filling their bodies with potential energy.
The horn rings out, and the swimmers launch into the water, their bodies still energized as they glide underwater and break the surface. As the swimmers make it to the opposite wall and speed back, the next four swimmers step up on the blocks.
Rinse, repeat and the winning team earns 11 points — that’s how relays work.
“You’re seeing some of the fastest people on the team summon one event together and just see that speed combined,” sophomore Cameron Gring said. “It’s really exciting to watch.”
JMU swim & dive (4-3, 4-1 CAA) participates in relays at every meet — dual and championship style. It’s arguably the most exhilarating part of the meet, head coach Dane Pedersen and the swimmers said.
“It’s the most team-camaraderie moment of the meet,” Pedersen said. “It’s a sense of teamwork where you’re collecting four of your best and putting them up against other teams’ best.”
But there’s more to relays than four swimmers racing one after the other. There’s strategy, timing and execution that accumulates the most points for the victor. It’s the event that can make or break a team’s performance, lasting no more than five minutes.
There are five collegiate relays — the 200- and 400-meter freestyle; 200- and 400-meter medley; and, in some cases, the 800-meter freestyle. In standard dual meets, one relay is the first event and another is the final event. Championship meets vary on when and how many relays there are, but the general concept remains the same.
“I really just put my team before anything that I need to do,” sophomore Madison Cottrell said. “As long as I’m giving my best effort that I can for my team, I will be happy with my race.”
Yet the most electrifying event in competitive swimming is also the most strategic, Pedersen said. There are multiple levels of evaluation required when the coaching staff decides who to place in what order during a relay.
First, there’s a limit in how many events each swimmer can compete in each meet. In a “default” dual meet, one swimmer can compete four times — but no more than two relays or three individual events. For championship meets, one swimmer can compete seven times — with a limit of three individual events and no maximum on relays.
“At a domain, you’re still trying to create the fastest relays possible so that you can win,” Pedersen said. “There’s a lot more gameplay or strategy that can go into it, and sometimes it’s just [that] you want to see what this combination of four people can do.”
Next, Pedersen decides which swimmer goes in what spot in the order. There’s a lead off, two middle legs and an anchor, with each leg having a specific purpose. For the lead off, the goal is to create the most clean water — or open space — for the next leg by taking advantage of the flat water. Middle legs are used to maintain and grow the clean water, and the anchor — typically the fastest swimmer — finishes the race with the quickest split time.
But Pedersen doesn’t always choose the fastest swimmer as his anchor.
“I didn’t want to use up my best leg at the very, very start,” Pedersen said. “You got to know your people as much as your competition; you need to know the personalities and the skill sets of the people that you’re putting on the relay.”
Finally, swimmers are trained under two disciplines — sprinters and distance. Similar to track & field, swimmers can partake in sprint or distance events but specialize in one or the other.
Cottrell said that while she often swims the same thing for medley relays with individual events, the approach is slightly different because she’s surrounded by her team.
“I know that they have the highest points over individuals,” Cottrell said, “but just kind of putting that aside and focusing more on your race, I think you’ll have a better outcome than if you were to focus on the score.”
In some cases, Pedersen can choose versatility for his relays, where one swimmer could fit at multiple legs of a medley or freestyle relay. In that case, knowing the swimmers and their preferences can be a guide.
“I like to be the best in what I can do and achieve my best ability and what I swim,” Gring said, “so I try to do my best in every stroke.”
Pedersen describes it as a trial and error-like process so that when championship season comes, the Dukes have mastered their strategy and are ready to sweep the pool.
“[It’s] through a lot of tinkering throughout the season,” Pedersen said, “and then just finally figuring out there were a lot of different versions of that relay before we finally got to our conference championships and figured out which one was best.”
