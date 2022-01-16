JMU swim & dive redeemed itself against Towson on Saturday after its early-season loss to the Tigers on Saturday. The Dukes won 188-110 during Senior Day at Savage Natatorium. JMU placed in every event at the meet and had 12 first-place finishes out of 16 events.
The quartet of JMU swimmers — sophomore Cameron Gring, freshman Abby Zindler, sophomore Morgan Whaley and senior Jordyn Schnell — finished first in the 400-meter medley relay with a time of 3:51.29.
The Dukes swept back-to-back events in the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke. In the freestyle, freshman swimmer Emily Visscher finished first with a time of 1:53.85, followed by freshman swimmer Grace Bousum at 1:54.17 and Karen Siddoway with a time of 1:54.64.
In the 100 backstroke, sophomore swimmer Sydni Diehl won at 58.30, sophomore swimmer Lauren Aylmer recorded 58.34, and sophomore swimmer Emily Drakopoulos finished with 58.36.
Apart from the 400-meter medley relay, Gring had first-place finishes in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter backstroke, with times of 1:06.75 and 2:04.34, respectively. The sophomore finished second in the 200 IM at 2:07.59.
Sophomore swimmer Jess Pryne finished first in all three swims she competed in. Her three first-place finishes came in the 200-meter butterfly (2:06.45), the 500-meter freestyle (5:00.46), and the 200-meter IM (2:07.20).
Sophomore diver Lexi Lehman finished second-place in the 1-meter with a score of 276.83.
JMU swept the 1-meter event — junior diver Lindsey Hammar took home first (277.05), followed by sophomore diver Maddie Yager in second (266.33) and sophomore diver Lexi Lehman (264.15).
Hammar scored a season-best and recorded her second NCAA zone qualifying score. Yager’s score was her third qualifying score of the season.
The Dukes are now 4-2 (4-1 CAA) and face Richmond on the road on Jan. 28. With the loss, Towson moves to 2-4 (1-2 CAA) and battles Loyola Maryland on Jan. 19.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more swim & dive coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.