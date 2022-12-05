JMU swim & dive dominated Richmond in its second home dual meet of the season, 197-111. The Dukes won 13 events, sweeping both the diving events and the three relays.
Junior Maddie Yager placed in both diving events, winning the 1-meter and taking third in the 3-meter with a 246.38 and 239.93, respectively. Junior diver Lexi Lehman won the 1-meter with a 285.83, an NCAA Zone qualifying score.
The Dukes dominated the Spiders in all three relays — the 200-yard medley, the 400 medley and the 200 freestyle relays — with all four relay squads beating Richmond’s in the three respective events.
In the individual events, the 50 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 1,000 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley ended in 1-2 JMU finishes. The 200 butterfly included another JMU sweep. Junior Madison Cottrell won both the 200 breaststroke and the 100 butterfly.
JMU improves to 4-2 this season, while Richmond drops to 2-4. The Dukes are now in the midst of their winter training and pick up the second half of their competition season Jan. 14 against Marshall at home.