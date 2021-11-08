JMU swim & dive took down William & Mary, Delaware and UNCW during this weekend’s conference pod meet at Seahawk Natatorium. The Dukes beat out all three schools — William & Mary (210-136), Delaware (252-100) and UNCW (180-172) — over two days of competition.
On the first day of competition, the Dukes were dominant in the pool, leading over all three schools. JMU placed in 12 out of 13 events, as well as four first-place winning heats.
Several athletes broke pool records at the Natatorium as well, including sophomore swimmer Jessica Pryne in the 400-meter IM, recording a time of 4:22.29, and sophomore swimmer Cameron Gring in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 56.14.
The third session of day one saw Pryne pick up her second first-place finish at the meet, finishing her 500-meter freestyle with a time of 5:00.71. Gring continued the Dukes’ success in the pool with a first-place finish in the 200-meter backstroke. Her time of 2:02.46 set a pool record.
Senior swimmer Jordyn Schnell picked up a third-place finish in the 100-meter freestyle, recording a time of 52.45 — her personal best for the season. Sophomore swimmer Madison Cottrell finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:21.86.
Pryne finished fourth in the 200-meter butterfly, touched out of third place by five-hundredths of a second with a time of 2:06.05. JMU finished the meet with five top-three finishes in six events held on day two. In the 400-meter freestyle relay, the team of junior swimmer Karen Siddoway, freshman swimmer Grace Bousum, Schnell and sophomore swimmer Emily Drakopoulos secured a third-place finish with a time of 3:30.43.
Following the victory by the Dukes, the swimming and diving team heads back to North Carolina for the divers to compete in the NC State Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Nov. 18 and 19. The swimmers go to Charlotte to battle in the Queen’s University of Charlotte’s Fall Frenzy from Nov. 19-21.
