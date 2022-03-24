It wasn’t what they had in mind, but it was a memory the Dukes said they’d never forget.
JMU swim & dive has achieved a feat no other JMU sport can claim this season — winning a conference championship. It’s not the CAA, but rather the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC).
“I’d be lying if I said this tangible representation of a trophy and the girls [getting] championship rings doesn’t matter,” JMU head coach Dane Pedersen said. “It really does. But all of that matters only because going into it, we knew we had a viable championship situation.”
The journey to earning a new ring wasn’t at all what Pedersen said he planned for it to be, when all through summer and fall training revolved around a record-breaking fifth-consecutive CAA title. But once the conference announced JMU’s disqualification, the idea of winning a title disappeared.
“The CAA decision was just something I never saw coming, and there’s no manual for how to deal with that,” Pedersen said. “That’s why I’m so grateful to the ECAC for having an open championship because it provided us a home.”
The Dukes were a part of the same meeting when JMU Athletics administration shared the news to the entire student-athlete body. Where the swim & dive team’s path differs is how Pedersen and his team took their next steps.
Pedersen said JMU hadn’t participated in the ECAC Championship since he’s been in Harrisonburg but that the Dukes used to compete with the conference almost annually. ECAC membership is open for all NCAA divisions regardless of conference affiliation. The only requirement to join the ECAC is to pay an annual fee for either full or partial membership.
“It was really the first meet in my mind to turn to,” Pedersen said. “Our program had gone to it many years ago … and it’s evolved and morphed in to different types of meets and people. Different teams use it for different reasons.”
JMU participates in two major CAA meets each season — the conference championship at the end of the season and the CAA Pod Meet. This season, the meet was mere days after the announcement was made.
“I think it kind of actually helped the timing because we were going to compete against some of the top foes or rivals in the CAA that weekend,” Pedersen said. “To say that the girls had a little bit [of] extra motivation would be an understatement.”
Sitting on a bus headed toward Wilmington, North Carolina, Pedersen chose to bring the entire team — injured, competing, resting: it didn’t matter. The head coach said it was unconventional, but it was his way of gathering the team to discuss their next steps.
That was when Pedersen presented the ECAC.
“I think it was a great choice,” sophomore Jess Pryne said. “We did it to compete [together] as a team, so when we showed out that weekend, I was super happy with it.”
The Dukes took the CAA Pod Meet crown that day in what was described as a “farewell to the CAA.” From then on, the focus was purely on the ECAC title.
The biggest obstacle to take on in preparation for the ECAC meet was facing new opponents, sophomore Madison Cottrell said. JMU was used to seeing Delaware, UNCW and William & Mary, but now it was up against Navy, University of Pennsylvania and Bucknell.
“That created a sense of newness, other than just the fact that we hadn’t been on deck at that meet before,” Pedersen said. “But it was a very hospitable, very congenial pool deck, a lot of positive energy from everyone.”
Pryne said she didn’t see much of a change, and she found a way to break two program records — the 200-meter and 400-meter individual medley.
“I am so proud of her; she is one of the most deserving people on the team for that,” Cottrell said, “so being able to see her getting accomplishments like that was really a great thing to see.”
Cottrell broke a record of her own at the championships, securing first place in the 100-meter butterfly.
“She deserved everything she got this weekend because she worked for it,” Pedersen said, “but it was surprising just because it’s always fun.”
The Dukes held the lead every day of competition, taking the title by over 50 points. Pedersen received honors as the Coach of the Meet, and Pryne received the Most Outstanding Swimmer honor. Cottrell, who won the award for the CAA meet last season, said the best part of Pryne winning was “keeping it in the JMU family.”
To celebrate, JMU lined up along the pool desk and pulled each other into the water — wearing T-shirts and all. The team also gave its seniors crowns and sashes to signify being “officially retired.”
“It’s an amazing feeling to hold hands and jump like that,” Pryne said. “I want to keep doing it.”
Now, JMU prepares for a new season in an undetermined conference. The Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor swim & dive, so Pedersen has been working with JMU Athletics to find a new home for his team next season.
This presents another opportunity for the Dukes: win three titles in three different conferences in three years. No student-athlete at JMU has earned that accolade before, making it not only program history but JMU history if achieved.
“It’s honestly something I never thought that I would experience,” Cottrell said. “It was great to have different competition and not have any expectations — just swimming and having fun.”
But until then, Pedersen said this season’s journey is only helping JMU prepare for what ever future lies ahead. Knowing the Dukes have held their own against new teams before, he said he’s confident in their ability to learn once again.
“I do actually feel like even though it will be new, it’ll be a new conference and new opponents, it will actually be more solidified,” Pedersen said. “There’ll be more knowns about it because we’ll have an official conference home.”
