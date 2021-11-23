JMU swim & dive wrapped up its fall schedule with two meets — the NC State Invitational and Queens University’s Fall Frenzy in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Dukes had multiple record-breaking performances and personal bests, making the meets two of the most productive ones so far this season.
NC State Fall Invitational
The diving Dukes were the first to compete, with freshman Abi White leading JMU both days on the 1- and 3-meter with a 209.55 and 265.00, respectively. Her performance in the 3-meter finals put her in eighth place with a score of 239.95.
Fall Frenzy
JMU placed fourth in the Fall Frenzy, competing in finals every night of competition.
Sophomore Jessica Pryne entered the JMU record books each day. On night one, she placed sixth all time in the 200-meter IM with a 2:02.74. On night two, Pryne swam the second fastest time in program history for the 400-meter IM with a 4:18.85. Capping off the meet, she finished first in the 200-meter butterfly with a 2:00.54 — third all time in JMU history.
The Dukes finished fourth in the competition, behind Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina, Wingate University and UNC Asheville.
“The girls did awesome and super wedged expectations,” head coach Dane Pedersen said to JMU Athletics. “They did a great job creating their own energy and focused on purple. It was a challenging but very fun weekend. We aren't a finished product, but we are learning and growing, which is so fun."
JMU will visit Marshall for its first dual meet of the spring semester Jan. 8; start time will be announced at a later date.
