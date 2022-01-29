Despite a late comeback attempt, the Dukes fell to Richmond in the final dual meet of the regular season 158-139.
“[I’m] disappointed we couldn't swim better to get the win, but all credit to Richmond,” head coach Dane Pedersen said to JMU Athletics. “They raced so tough and closed really well in their races.”
The divers took a clean sweep in the 1- and 3-meter dives, with sophomore Maddie Yager and freshman Abi White taking the crown, respectively. Junior Lindsay Hammar took second in both events.
Jess Pryne, a sophomore, was the only first-place finisher for the swimmers, taking the crown in the 400-meter individual medley with a 4:28.18. Her win put the Dukes in a comeback position, but the second-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle relay put the Spiders over the top.
JMU swimmers travel to U.Va. for the U.Va. Invitational from Feb. 4-6. The divers stay in Harrisonburg for the Duke Dog Invite on Feb. 5 and 6.
