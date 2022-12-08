JMU’s swim & dive athletes compete as individuals for the majority of their season. During meets, the Dukes earn points to determine which program wins, but the basic concept is simple: Be the first swimmer to touch the wall and score the most points.
That goes away during conference championships. It’s the one meet a year where JMU head coach Dane Pedersen said he believes in his team coming together.
“When you’re watching each other race and dive and compete, like, all of us get chills the whole time, because it really feels like a full team event,” senior diver Felicity Ryan said. “I think it’s kind of like the last hurrah of our season as a team, and so I think it’s really exciting to see how the whole year’s work kind of goes together.”
JMU swim & dive relies on conference championships for the last-minute NCAA Zone qualifying scores and cuts to finish its regular season strong and advance as individuals to the postseason. There’s no automatic qualifier in conference championships for swim & dive — the only way for an athlete to make it to an NCAA Championship meet is through specific time cuts and scores. Pedersen works with his team to work on their times to inch closer and closer to those parameters by the time conference championships come around.
This all works fine, except for one problem for the last two years: The Dukes haven’t known if they could compete in a conference tournament. COVID-19 and the CAA postseason ban put JMU in a precarious situation — the team has had to prepare for an unconventional end to the season since 2020.
But stability returned to the swim & dive program with JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne and Pedersen’s announcement Nov. 10 that the Dukes are joining the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) as an affiliate program.
“For the first time in three years, we knew, ‘OK, this is where our championship meet is going to be,’” Pedersen said. “For once in a long time, we don’t have to worry about what the end of our season [will] look like.”
The move marks the second affiliate conference JMU has joined since announcing its move to the Sun Belt in November 2021. Lacrosse shifted to the American Collegiate Conference in February, and field hockey became an independent program for its fall 2022 campaign, but swim & dive stayed as an independent heading into the season.
Once JMU released the 2022-23 schedule, the conference wasn’t announced but there were “conference championships” listed on the JMU Athletics webpage for the program. Then, about two weeks later, Bourne and Pedersen made the announcement with CCSA Commissioner Jerome Rodgers.
“The CCSA will be a great home for our swimming & diving program for the 2022-23 season and will provide a high-level championship opportunity for our student-athletes,” Bourne said to JMU Athletics.
The CCSA women’s division for swim & dive is made up of 10 programs, some of which the Dukes have already competed against, including Old Dominion, Queens (N.C.) and UNC Asheville. JMU is also conference mates with Sun Belt school Georgia Southern, but the Dukes won’t see the Eagles until the CCSA conference championships in March.
“It’s nice because some of our other Sun Belt schools are going to be in this conference, too,” Ryan said. “So it kind of connects us to the rest of the school.”
It took a while for Bourne and Pedersen to find the right place for swim & dive, since the Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor the sport. The conference announced its plans to sponsor it no later than the 2023-24 season during its annual spring meeting June 6, and while the ECAC Open Championships from last season were a solid last-minute addition for JMU, it wasn’t a permanent solution.
Then came the CCSA.
The conference sponsors three major sports — men’s and women’s swim & dive and beach volleyball. It’s mostly built as a program for schools to compete where the school’s main affiliation doesn’t sponsor these sports.
Enter JMU.
“The CCSA was kind of always the target,” Pedersen said. “It was kind of our first choice. And it’s great that at the end of this whole process, it was a great mutual selection of us getting in where we wanted to be and where we wanted to be wanting us to get in.”
Since the Sun Belt is working toward a swim & dive sponsorship, the Dukes will eventually make that transition. The CCSA was an option that gave JMU a competitive conference that boosted recruitment and created a new challenge, while also providing a welcoming,but temporary home.
“We needed somebody who wasn’t going to be scorned by the fact that we only wanted to be there a year, and the CCSA was kind of a perfect partner for that,” Pedersen said. “And they were very open-minded and flexible in that sense.”
Ryan said she had an idea that the Dukes may end up in the CCSA but the team didn’t really get any confirmation until Pedersen told them collectively. Plus, most of them hadn’t even heard of the conference.
But that’s part of what made the announcement that much more exciting, they said.
“I knew that whenever we left the CAA, a lot of people on my team were spitballing what conferences ... we could go to,” senior freestyler/individual medley swimmer Karen Siddoway said. “After we went to ECACs, we were like, ‘OK, so what conferences could we go to?’ And there’s only so many conference needs that we’re like, OK, like, you know, going back and forth on. But that was one of them that we’re excited about.”
JMU is currently on its midseason break after defeating Richmond 197-111 Saturday. Once the Dukes return to the pool against Marshall on Jan. 14, there are only a few more opportunities for them to prepare for the conference championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The CCSA conference championships is one of the biggest meets of the year, and the Dukes have an unusual outlook on the meet. Well, unusual compared to when JMU competed in the CAA.
“We don’t have any expectations, I think, and that’s kind of a relief,” Siddoway said. “We have no history or anything with these other teams. So we can just kind of like go and have fun ,and like, see what we’re capable of.”
Since JMU won four straight CAA titles, being in the CCSA is a “fresh start” of sorts, Ryan said, since they aren’t the ones other teams are vying to defeat. The Dukes are still projected to finish in the top five of the 10 programs, but for the first time in quite a few years, they aren’t the hunted, but instead, the hunters.
“It’s kind of nice to not have the target on your back,” Pedersen said. “So, knowing that there are teams that are as strong, if not stronger, than us, and you know, we’ll see how the season goes. But I think by the time we get to our conference championship meet, we will not be the favorites. And to be honest, maybe that sounds like a negative, but I think our girls are actually kind of looking forward to that because they’ve always, for the last four or five years, they’ve always had, almost had this defending mechanism in their mind.”
After feeling unstable for the last two years, JMU swim & dive found its place. It opened up more moments for the Dukes to make program history yet again, and gave them a chance to compete with a conference logo they can wear.
For now, that is.