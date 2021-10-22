Jumping back into the pool, the Dukes traveled to Duquesne for their second dual meet of the season and fell 176.5-123.5. The loss puts JMU at 0-2 (0-1 CAA) on the season.
Duquesne dominated the meet, taking first in 13 of the 16 events. JMU placed second or third in the same events, but it wasn’t enough on the scoreboard. JMU’s lone swimming event win was the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing in 3:33.15.
Sophomore Jessica Pryne took second in the three freestyle distance events — the 1,000-yard, 500-yard and the 200-yard.
JMU won both diving events, with sophomore Maddie Yager taking the 1-meter race with a score of 294.38 and freshman Alexa Holloway winning the 3-meter with a 269.03.
JMU will travel to UNCW on Nov. 6-7 for the CAA Pod Meet against William & Mary, UNCW and Delaware. Swimming begins at 10 a.m. and diving begins at noon.
