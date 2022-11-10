JMU Athletics announced Thursday afternoon that its swim & dive program will be joining the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA).
"Effective immediately, James Madison University and Old Dominion University will compete as CCSA members," Commissioner Jerome Rodgers said in a statement. "We look forward to having them join us in Knoxville for our women's swimming and diving championship in February 2023."
JMU, currently 3-2, began its season competing as an independent program, with two mini meets and a dual meet. The Dukes enter their new conference after winning five consecutive conference titles, four with the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and last season’s with the ECAC Open conference.
The CCSA has 10 members, two of which are Sun Belt Conference schools: Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, Florida State, Campbell, Liberty, Bellarmine, Queens (N.C.), North Florida,UNC Asheville, and now, JMU, make up the women’s swim & dive conference.
"The CCSA will be a great home for our swimming & diving program for the 2022-23 season and will provide a high-level championship opportunity for our student-athletes," JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said to JMU Athletics. "We're grateful that the CCSA was willing to welcome us to their league, and I'd like to thank Commissioner Jerome Rodgers and the CCSA staff and member schools."
The Dukes travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, for their first conference meet, the Fall Frenzy, Nov. 18-20, when they’ll take on the meet’s host, Queens. JMU previously defeated ODU during its first meet of the season 210-83 on Oct. 8.
The CCSA conference championships will be Feb. 15-18, with the NCAA Last Chance Meet taking place a week later on Feb. 25.
"We are excited to enter a new, exciting, competitive conference in the CCSA," JMU swim & dive head coach Dane Pedersen said to JMU Athletics. "Being able to see so many new teams with such a high level of talent and depth provides a great opportunity and challenge for our program. Our girls are excited to experience a new environment."