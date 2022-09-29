JMU swim and dive head coach Dane Pedersen revealed the Dukes’ 2022-23 schedule Thursday afternoon. The lineup includes three home dual meets, competition against three conference champions and two invitational meets.
The Dukes open their season in the nation’s capital, competing against George Washington and Old Dominion in a three-way meet Oct. 8. JMU then begins its home slate with a dual meet against East Carolina on Oct. 29 for the second time in program history.
JMU faces two former CAA foes this season — Delaware and William & Mary — in Newark, Delaware, on Nov. 5.
The Dukes participate in the West Virginia Invitational and Fall Frenzy in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 17-20, with the team splitting up to attend both. The final meet of the 2022 calendar year is against Richmond in Harrisonburg on Dec. 3. JMU competes against Marshall and Navy to close out the dual meets of the year, before partaking in the U.Va. Invitational for the final invite of the season.
JMU competes in the conference championships Feb. 15-18, and the Last Chance Meet on Feb. 25. NCAA Zone A Diving Championships are March 3-6 in Morgantown, West Virginia, and the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships are held in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 15-18.
