JMU swim and dive competed in its first dual meet since defeating Richmond during the 2020-21 season. Despite the Dukes’ early efforts, JMU fell to Towson after the Tigers placed in nearly every event. The loss puts JMU 0-1 — both in nonconference and CAA competition.
The biggest performances for the Dukes included the 100-meter backstroke — where sophomores Aliana Park, Cameron Gring and Lauren Aylmer swept the event, respectively. Gring placed in every event she swam in, including a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and winning the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:05.94.
In diving, JMU took first in the 1-meter and second in the 3-meter. Sophomore Maddie Yager won the 1-meter with a score of 278.85, and junior Lindsey Hammar placed second with a 275.78. In the 3-meter, Hammar took second with a 243.90.
Although the Dukes won events, Towson was on JMU’s toes consistently and overtook the Dukes in the long run. JMU fell 157-143.
“All credit goes to Towson today. They were the better team,” head coach Dane Pederson said to JMU Athletics. “They outraced and outdove us. We understand this is a long season, and we have a lot of opportunities to improve through hard work.”
The Dukes travel to Duquesne on Oct. 22 for their next meet; the swimmers compete at the Duquesne Towers Pool at 4 p.m. and the divers at Carnegie Mellon Pool at 5:30 p.m.
