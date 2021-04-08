Four in a row.
The JMU swim and dive seniors have accomplished a feat never seen before in the program — winning every CAA championship they've competed in. It’s only the third time in CAA history a team has done this as well, and the impact of these wins could provide attention toward the coaching staff and the view of the entire program.
After five days of competition taking place in two locations, CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio took the floor to announce not only the winning team, but also to share head coach Dane Pedersen’s achievement of co-coach of the year. Diving coach Josh Wolsh earned co-diving coach of the year, and freshman sprinter Madison Cottrell earned Most Outstanding Swimmer for the meet.
“It's beyond exciting," senior diver Emily Gross said. "My class means so much to me, and this was something we did for us."
The team's always had an intense focus on bonding, which made some aspects of a typical championship meet different than in years past. JMU uses a fishbowl exercise throughout the season to support one another and continued to do so during the championship with personalized posters and team letters.
The words of encouragement are a staple in the JMU swim and dive program. The team's adapted to the different regulations for COVID-19 to keep the pre-championship traditions alive and also maintain the same heartfelt meaning it has in years past.
“The divers would text us and tell us good luck ahead of each session," Cottrell said. "They were always cheering us on and watching, and it made us feel supported."
During the diving portion of the meet, Gross began the championship mindset by making a comeback during the 3-meter finals to take first with a score of 297.90 — her first CAA gold medal. Gross tied for gold in the 1-meter during her junior campaign and earned silver in the 1-meter her sophomore year.
“I came out of the water after one of my dives, and my teammates were in my face clapping to cheer me on," Gross said. "They knew it was one of my best dives too."
Another highlight performer was senior freestyler Julianna Jones. The senior took her third consecutive gold medal in the 1650-meter freestyle with a time of 16:39.17. Jones also took silver in the 500-meter freestyle. Specializing in these two events, Jones will leave JMU with five CAA medals on top of the four rings she’ll wear.
Cottrell was the freshman standout for JMU, securing titles in multiple events including a comeback win in the 200-meter backstroke and setting a new program record. She also took gold in the 100-meter butterfly, silver in the 100-meter backstroke and silver in the 400-meter freestyle relay.
Earning the Most Outstanding Swimmer in her freshman appearance came as a surprise to Cottrell, but Pedersen said he knew that it was an achievable goal for her in her freshman year. The freshman was immediately overwhelmed with excitment at the announcement, but she said having her teammates support her throughout the season made it that much more enjoyable.
“I was really shocked to say the least," Cottrell said. "I got to pass my whole team to accept the award, and it was awesome to see everyone's faces and see how proud they were."
The eight seniors earning their fourth ring have formed a tight bond with one another, maintaining and upholding swim and dive team traditions while also dominating in the pool. Although the elite eight couldn’t accept the trophy as one group, the girls found their own way of celebrating together.
With this achievement, JMU becomes the third program in CAA history to have a full class sweep the conference championships. To Pedersen, this achievement could happen again for the Dukes, but the current seniors are especially honored for being the first.
"When you do something for the very first time, you get to celebrate it and honor the people who came before you as well," Pedersen said.
Ahead of the diving portion for the tournament, the entire team had the opportunity to come together and share a moment before the divers traveled to Newark, Delaware. Shortly after, the swimmers went to Christiansburg, Virginia.
Day one of the swimming portion was dominanted by William & Mary, who took first by 42 points by the end of finals. Despite the early deficit, Pederson remained confident in the team's ability to make up the lost points over the next two days.
"I tried not to focus on the scores or anything and just be present," Pedersen said. "It's what we teach our athletes, to stay present and in the moment during this events."
When finalists for day two's events were announced, JMU seized the opportunity and took the lead by 114 points — meaning at least three consecutive first place finishes were needed to overtake the Dukes. By the same time for day three, it was mathematically confirmed that JMU had won the championship.
"I just felt that if we performed well in the finals then we'd win," Pedersen said. "And I told the girls to just focus on having a great night sesssion, rather than focusing on the actual trophy itself."
Even without fans in the stands above, JMU found no trouble staying loud on the pool deck. The team even boasted cut-outs and signs all throughout the meet.Gross believes the Dukes were the loudest team in the competition, and after every dive and event, the rest of the team was screaming.
"Everyone is always exciting about each other's accomplishments," Gross said. "No matter what, you know that your teams are going to be cheering you on."
When JMU beat William & Mary in the final relay, the athletes not only rejoiced for the late comeback, but also on the phone with the divers as they enjoyed the victorious feeling.
"I have cried a lot just because this team means so much to me," Gross said. "Every championship, something happens where you just feel so beyond proud."
Even through the celebration, preparations for the 2021-22 season are already underway. The team will hope to win a fifth straight title next year — something no other CAA program has been successful in accomplishing. But for now, the next steps are to welcome incoming freshmen and look for ways to get more athletes into the NCAA swim and dive championships for an official Top 25 team ranking.
"That's something in terms of my long term goal," Pedersen said. "It's something that I always want us to be striving for."
