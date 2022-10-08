Sometimes, in-state rivalries bring out the most in teams and their fanbases. Friday night was one of those instances.
At match time, the stands in Godwin Hall were packed with fans ready to witness the first-ever volleyball matchup between JMU and Old Dominion. The Dukes swept their former CAA foe in three sets. (25-23, 25-21, 25-13).
“I gotta say, our crowd is amazing,” senior outside hitter Danielle Nathan said. “I mean, just hearing them and their whole cheers. Hearing their claps from start to finish with our song that plays before our games, [“Freaks” by Timmy Trumpet], it’s like a ritual, and it’s just amazing.”
The Dukes needed that energy in a back-and-forth first set. After ODU began with a 3-0 run, JMU narrowed the gap, tying the game 6-6. From there, neither team led more than three the rest of the way.
“Coming into it, we knew it was gonna be tough.” Nathan said. “ODU’s a great team, so we really just had to take it in and grind through that first set to get into a rhythm that we felt comfortable with.”
After ODU went up 23-22 in the first set, JMU scored three unanswered points to win 25-23.
The second set mirrored the first, with neither team leading by more than two points until a 5-0 run by JMU to go up 24-19. The Dukes won the set 25-21, going up 2-0.
Despite having the lead and momentum heading into the third set, Nathan said there wasn’t a sense of complacency, rather, “all gas.”
For the Dukes, that mentality paid off. JMU won the set 25-13, completing the sweep.
This is JMU’s third sweep in conference play, but Dukes’ head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said these matches don’t feel like “easy wins.”
“I feel like we’re battling,” Steinbrecher said, “I know they’re sweeps but we’re playing good teams … Nothing feels easy. But I know [we’ve gained] great confidence being able to compete at a high level, but there are so many things we need to get better at.”
Senior setter Caroline Dozier said it’s important to stay calm in the hard-fought matches that her head coach depicted. On Saturday, JMU wraps up its double header with the Monarchs at 1 p.m.
“For a little, we were letting [ODU] put the pressure on us, so it was really about putting the pressure on them,” Dozier said. “Earning our points and not giving them points … Doing what we know how to do and controlling the net, and [we were] right there with them.”