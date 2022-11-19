In its first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship match, JMU volleyball swept Georgia Southern to advance to the semifinals.
The Dukes went ahead early in the match and Georgia Southern never led in the first two sets. The closest the Eagles got to leading was tying the second set at 15-15. Going into a do-or-die third set, Georgia Southern came out swinging, taking a 5-1 lead that JMU erased via a 4-0 run.
Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis had 10 kills and five blocks, while junior outside hitter Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 12 kills and an ace. Sophomore middle blocker Annie Smith logged six kills and a block while holding a match-high .554 hitting percentage.
The Dukes face Troy in the Sun Belt semifinals at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.