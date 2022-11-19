JMU sixth-year, graduate long snapper Kyle Davis is wrapping up his last year as a Duke after starting in purple and gold for four years and serving as "the glue," as former JMU punter Harry O'Kelly (2017-21) called it, of the Dukes' special teams unit for multiple seasons. Sports Editor Grant Johnson recounts Davis' football life to this point, which spans from an impromptu long snapping football camp in middle school and gaining respect at JMU to vying for an NFL job after this season.