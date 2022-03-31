JMU softball continued its recent dominance with two 9-0 wins over George Mason on Wednesday. The Dukes, 14-13 (3-0 CAA), are now riding a six-game win streak — their first time above .500 since February 20. The Patriots fell to 13-14 (3-3 A-10).
“We told the team at the beginning of the series to keep that momentum,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “They’re playing passionately and I think that’s why we’re able to stay more consistent.”
Humphrey strikes out 11 in second-consecutive shutout
JMU sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey made her fifth straight start for the Dukes, earning wins in the last four starts. Showing no signs of fatigue, Humphrey went one-two-three in the first inning, striking out the leadoff and final batters.
“I think [Humphrey]’s found a little bit of rhythm,” LaPorte said. “Her changeup is working much better and she’s able to hit her spots early in the count.”
George Mason freshman pitcher Alexandra Anderson walked two straight batters — redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall and redshirt sophomore outfielder Emily Phillips — and recorded one strikeout before freshman infielder Jasmine Hall broke the tie with an RBI double in the first inning. Sophomore outfielder Hannah Hennessy added a two-run single, giving the Dukes a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
After junior infielder Rachel Warrens led off the second inning with a single for the Patriots, redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett made a diving double play to retire Warrens and sophomore infielder Marlaina Bozek. JMU added another run in the second inning when freshman infielder Morgan Mesaros scored on a wild pitch, stretching its lead to 4-0.
Humphrey recorded another one-two-three inning in the third, striking out George Mason freshman outfielder Hayley Shifflett, unrelated to JMU’s Shifflett, to end the inning. Through three innings, Humphrey struck out six Patriots.
After two scoreless innings, the Dukes tacked on their fifth run of the game on an RBI double from redshirt junior utility Kayla Boseman in the fifth inning. Alexandra Anderson was replaced in the circle by freshman Jordan Anderson for the sixth inning.
Freshman outfielder Isabelle Fishman walked and stole second base in the sixth inning and scored on a George Mason fielding error, giving JMU a 6-0 lead. Phillips hit a three-run triple in the same inning to win the game 9-0.
In six innings, Humphrey struck out 11 batters — her second most this season. She gave up two hits and walked one batter. The Dukes’ victory marked their first win of the season in which they didn’t hit a home run.
“Humphrey is getting that confidence,” LaPorte said. “[The Dukes’ confidence] is contagious right now.”
Scoring Summary
123456
GM (0R, 2H, 1E) 000000
JMU (9R, 7H, 0E) 310014
Shifflett’s three home runs propel Dukes to sweep over George Mason
The Patriots began game two with a leadoff single from Warrens, but sophomore pitcher Meredith Wells escaped the inning, forcing a groundout and a double play.
Hannah Shifflett led off the first inning with a solo homer, giving JMU the 1-0 lead.
“I’m really enjoying [being in the leadoff spot],” Shifflett said. “I love being the spark plug for the team and getting an inning started.”
After Hallie Hall popped out for the game’s first out, Phillips walked and advanced to third on a single by Boseman. Sophomore catcher Bernett hit the Dukes’ second home run of the inning — a three-run shot — extending the JMU lead to 4-0.
In the second inning, Fishman led off with a line-drive double. Mesaros followed with a five-pitch walk. On the second pitch she saw, Shifflett hit her second home run of the game — a three-run shot — extending the Dukes’ lead to seven runs.
“[Shifflett]’s taken this team on her shoulders,” LaPorte said. “It’s fun to watch her in a really good place right now and be able to lead by example.”
Bozek singled for the Patriots and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice in the fourth. George Mason failed to score as Wells forced a groundout to end the threat.
Fishman started the fourth inning with a single and scored on Shifflett’s third home run of the game, marking a new career high. JMU led 9-0 after four innings and put the Patriots in run-rule territory, needing to lead by at least eight runs through five innings.
George Mason needed to score at least two runs in the fifth to extend the game, but Wells held the Patriots scoreless, earning the 9-0 win and the first complete-game shutout of her career.
“It felt amazing just to be [pitching] back at home,” Wells said. “I’m just having confidence and trusting in myself — staying loose — and just knowing my teammates have my back.”
Shifflett and Bernett supplied all nine runs for the Dukes — six and three, respectively — and all nine came from home runs.
JMU heads to Wilmington, North Carolina, for a three-game series against UNCW, beginning on Saturday at 1 p.m. George Mason plays Dayton at noon on Saturday.
Scoring Summary
12345
GM (0R, 2H, 1E) 00000
JMU(9R, 8H, 1E) 43020
