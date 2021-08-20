JMU sports has stayed in the news in the last two months since JMU softball’s run to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) ended. Here’s what happened.
Several JMU sports announced their 2021-22 schedules this summer. Men’s soccer, women’s soccer and field hockey announced their slates in June; men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and cross country announced their schedules in July.
After leading JMU to the WCWS, former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander remained in the public eye. She signed with USSSA Pride, becoming the third Duke to sign with the team, joining Jailyn Ford (2013-16) and Megan Good (2015-19). Alexander was also nominated for an ESPY and threw out the first pitch at a Richmond Flying Squirrels game July 4.
Former JMU softball outfielder Kate Gordon threw the first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ JMU Night game July 17. The whole JMU softball team was honored during the game.
JMU softball pitcher Alissa Humphrey was selected to the 2021 USA Softball U-18 Junior Women’s National Team. Team USA will compete at the WBSC U-18 World Cup in Lima, Peru, from Aug. 28-Sept. 5 and at the Junior Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia, from Nov. 25-Dec. 5.
JMU softball head coach Lauren Laporte signed an eight-year contract extension, keeping her in Harrisonburg through the 2029 season. During her four years of leadership, the Dukes have gone 148-32 (56-4 CAA), including this past year’s WCWS run.
Two former JMU men’s soccer players signed pro contracts this summer. Former defender Tom Judge signed with MLS team Nashville FC, becoming the third active MLS player from JMU. Former goalkeeper T.J. Bush signed a contract with USL Championship team Charlotte Independence.
JMU lacrosse goalkeeper Molly Dougherty and former midfielder and current assistant coach Haley Warden tried out for the U.S. Team this summer. Warden was one of the 36 players selected to the U.S. women’s national team’s training camp. Warden also played with Athletes Unlimited, a league where athletes compete in fantasy-inspired games.
Former JMU men’s basketball guard Matt Lewis went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves afterward. He’s the first Duke to sign with an NBA team since Steve Hood was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 1991 draft.
Three former JMU athletes competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Former archer Jacob Wukie shot for Team USA but didn’t win a medal. Former JMU women’s basketball players Jackie Benitiez and Jazmon Gwathmey were members of the Puerto Rico women’s basketball team that failed to make it out of pool play.
