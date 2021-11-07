Before the sun shone down on JMU, the CAA banned JMU from playing in conference tournaments after accepting a Sun Belt invitation.
Now, the student-athletes are taking action against the ruling.
Approximately 200 student-athletes joined together during JMU football’s pregame entrance against Campbell to stand against the conference’s decision, hold a sign saying #AthletesUnited. Lining up along the JMU side of the sideline, the athletes linked arms as a symbol of unification against the conference decision.
JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne has been open about his disappointment with the CAA on its decision, sharing his thoughts on social media in a statement following JMU’s joint press conference with Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill:
“We were given official notice that JMU would not be able to compete in the remaining CAA Championships after this weekend. We are disappointed that the conference has dug its heels in on this outdated bylaw when it had the opportunity to make the right decision for student-athlete well-being — something that it professes to prioritize. For many of our sport programs, once the COVID pandemic is factored in, this will be the third year that their playing season is impacted.”
Gill also shared his support for the Dukes during the press conference, saying the bylaw preventing JMU from competing should be looked at closely.
“I don’t support not allowing students to do what they love: compete,” Gill said in an interview with The Breeze.
During the sideline protest, JMU football joined the student-athletes when the team ran onto the field. Although football follows separate CAA bylaws than the remaining JMU teams, every football player joined in.
“I’m heartbroken for these other athletes on campus I’ve come to know these past years,” JMU redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said postgame against Campbell. “I feel terrible for a lot of these people, and I think it’s wrong, but it was really great for us to go out there and show unity.”
Now, JMU student-athletes have taken the #AthletesUnited campaign to social media, with a letter of petition circling across the NCAA. JMU swim & dive junior Felicity Ryan posted two social media graphics to Twitter on Saturday night on behalf of all JMU student-athletes to continue to raise awareness through various social media stories. Since its release, the petition has neared 1,000 signatures from athletes across the country, including from Clemson, Louisville, UMass and Old Dominion University.
The Breeze will provide more information as the story develops.
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.