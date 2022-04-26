The rainfall echoed over the silence of Veterans Memorial Park as JMU student athletes from nearly every sport gathered in front of JMU softball’s gate. Flowers, T-shirts and balloons filled a small table as teammates stood with tears in their eyes.
The JMU softball team walked to the center of the gathering, and held each other as they stood together, silently. The team and other members of the JMU athletics community were drawn by the news of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett’s death.
JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne quietly addressed the crowd.
“Stay behind them, they need you.”
In a private memorial, the Dukes gathered to mourn Bernett’s death Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. The memorial remains standing, open for the public to express their condolences to the team as well.
Many student athletes stayed after Bourne spoke to them, huddling into hugs with their teammates. Coaches stayed with their athletes, speaking to each one quietly as Bourne walked around to console anyone who needed it.
“College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family,” Bourne and JMU President Jonathan Alger said in a joint statement released to the JMU student-body earlier today. “We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.”
Athletes from JMU and beyond have shared their memories of the late catcher on social media, including redshirt sophomore catcher/outfielder Emily Phillips and Oklahoma sophomore left fielder Tiare Jennings.
“Words can’t describe the friendship we had and how much it meant to me! You had my back no matter the time of the day,” Phillips said in a Twitter post. “I’m going to miss you more than anything.”
At 4:05 p.m., softball players walked with loved ones out of Memorial Hall, which overlooks the flowers and signed JMU apparel that overflowed on the two perpendicular tables by the gate.
The four pairs looked over at the display, keeping safe distance and holding hands. Three walked slowly past it and into the parking lot.
The last pair stopped to look. One of them blinked several times, then walked back the other way.
Grant Johnson contributed to this article.
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more softball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.