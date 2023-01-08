On an inbound play with just over 11 minutes left in the first half, JMU redshirt senior guard Vado Morse slipped past the Mountaineers’ defense on a designed pick play. Morse was wide-open — in his sweet spot on the left corner — but, suddenly, three App State defenders swarmed JMU’s leading scorer and caused a turnover.
Plays like this were littered throughout Saturday night’s nationally televised matchup between JMU and Appalachian State, the Mountaineers' defense causing 15 turnovers and headaches for JMU head coach Mark Byington and his players en route to a deficit that peaked at 20 points for the Dukes and petered out to an eventual 71-62 defeat.
“We got some things to fix,” Byington said postgame. “We just had a constructive meeting and we’re gonna start fixing them. We’re not far off, but we’re making defensive errors, we’re not finishing around the rim. It's little things here or there.”
After a nail-biting 63-62 loss to Texas State two days before their matchup against App State, the Dukes looked to jump ahead and forget about the past. Comparatively, the Mountaineers won their last matchup, 63-62, against Coastal Carolina on a buzzer-beater from junior forward CJ Huntley, who followed that up with 15 points against the Dukes, including six in the last 3:24 to help stave off a late JMU comeback attempt.
“We gotta make sure we channel our energy the right way,” Byington said. “We ran into two teams that run different styles, and it frustrated us. These teams run long possessions, and we try to have knockout punches and we get ourselves out of position.”
Morse, after missing the last three games with an illness, was back for the Dukes but only played 16 minutes, 10.5 less than his average 27.5. He scored seven points and shot 1-for-6 from 3-point range.
Both teams produced offensively early on, but consecutive and-one’s for App State stretched its lead to 17-8 at the 13:13 mark. App State’s switch to a zone defense then stalled JMU’s offense, which usually looks to speed up the game and score in transition. At the end of the half, one-third of JMU’s 24 points came from free throws.
“I thought we had a good rhythm to start the game, and then the zone threw us off,” Byington said, adding he hadn’t seen App State run the type of 2-3 defense it deployed. “We know what to do against the zone. We should've settled into it quicker, even though it was new to us. We have experienced guys — we should've done better than that.”
The Dukes countered with a full-court press, attempting to speed up the game and oppose App State’s methodical offense, but to no avail. The Mountaineers continued to pour it on, leading 31-16 by the 5:39 mark of the first half.
“We couldn't have gotten in a running match with them, especially here on their home floor,” App State head coach Dustin Kerns said. “They’re so good in transition, they’re so good offensively. We wanted to work the clock if we were spending all of our time on defense. I thought it would be really difficult for us.”
The Dukes finally started to break through the zone defense, and there was no shortage of open looks. However, more shooting inconsistencies stalled their mojo. JMU shot 4-for-26 from beyond the arc, compared to the Mountaineers’ 7-for-25.
JMU, down 39-24 at the half, didn’t put a dent into the Mountaineers’ lead right away. The pace remained slow, and App State extended its lead to 45-28 with 14:06 to go.
After a media timeout at the 10:07 mark, the Dukes forced a five-second violation on an App State inbound pass. JMU redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards capitalized off the turnover, converting a clutch layup off an offensive rebound. App State freshman forward Justin Abson responded with a cheeky hook shot, which Morse answered with a 3-pointer.
From the crowd’s eruption, it sounded like the momentum could swing. With 5:57 left in the half, the Dukes cut the lead 60-45 with another layup from Edwards.
Another forced turnover off an App State inbound pass got the ball back for the Dukes, but this time they only managed one free throw from it. Still, a spark ignited, and JMU went on a 10-0 run after another crowd-erupting 3, this time from redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden, cutting the score to 60-51.
“We for sure thought that we could come back there,” graduate forward Mezie Offurum said, “because even in our previous games, we’ve shown that we could come back.”
The spark wasn’t powerful enough, though, as the Dukes couldn't score enough points with the clock against them. With this loss, the Dukes fell to 11-6 (2-2 Sun Belt).
“Honestly, you wish that you can play with that aggression and that energy off the first tip,” Offurum said. “So that's something that we need to make sure that we can do.”
JMU will face South Alabama in Mobile on Jan. 12. App State improves to 9-8 (2-2 Sun Belt) and will host its next matchup against Georgia Southern on Jan. 12.