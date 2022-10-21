JMU women’s soccer defeated Georgia State 4-1 in its first matchup since 2012. The Dukes extended their streak to eight matches without a loss, all against Sun Belt opponents. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom lead the team and was 25 seconds away from her eighth shutout of the season.
“We have had a couple of good games, we showed today that we’re a really good team and that we actually can score goals, so I’m really proud of the girls,” Blom said. “The strategy is just playing our own game. The focus is on us and nobody else.”
Both teams shot once in the first 15 minutes, but quality chances didn’t emerge until 15’. A cross from JMU senior forward Lidia Nduka found sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi, who sent a shot above the crossbar. Following Attanasi’s shot, the Dukes maintained pressure, sending four more shots on net in nearly eight minutes of possession on the Panthers’ half.
The Dukes punctuated their onslaught with a goal at 23’ from sophomore midfielder Sophia Verrecchia, her second on the season. Redshirt senior defender Ashby Larkin facilitated the shot as she dribbled down the field, spun and left her defender on the ground, before sending a pass to Nduka, who registered the primary assist that Verrecchia sent to the back of the net.
“[Verrecchia] works so hard,” JMU head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said. “She’s been disappointed in a few games, so it's good to see her get rewarded.”
Redshirt sophomore midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden acted as a central hub for the offense, receiving passes from Blom and the defenders, then sending balls to Nduka and Attanasi to apply pressure on Georgia State. At 25’ Vanderlinden continued her offensive contributions with a goal off a deflection that gave the Dukes a 2-0 lead.
The Panthers found their best chance of the game as the half wound down; Panthers junior midfielder Elena Diaz fired a shot that forced Blom to make a diving save, her second of the game. Blom surrendered a rebound on the shot, then was slid into by freshman midfielder Emily Glenn, who earned a yellow card. Blom was slow to get up, but stayed in the match for the second half.
The Dukes extended their lead at 53’ as Verrecchia stole the ball from a Panthers’ defender and buried it into the net for her second goal of the game. Verrecchia and her two goals led the way offensively, but her tenacity on defense helped wear the Panthers down and provide scoring chances.
“We knew that if we pressed them, it would force some mistakes that we had to take advantage of,” Verrecchia said. “We were really good at defense, [and we wanted to stick] with that mindset of winning every ball, attacking and counter-pressing”.
The Panthers had an opportunity to break the shutout with a free kick just outside of the Dukes’ box that glanced off the post. Georgia State couldn’t create effective chances to get on the board — they sent seven shots on goal, but Blom only had to make one save in the second half.
At 80’ the Dukes broke the game open with a goal from redshirt junior forward Suwaibatu Mohammed. Her goal sealed the 4-1 win, as both squads sent reserves into the match for the last ten minutes. Georgia State ended Blom’s shutout in the final minute with a goal from junior midfielder Gracen Crosby.
“Attack,” said Coach Walters about the game’s strategy. “That was my pregame speech; that was our training session yesterday: attack, attack, attack. We have too many good attacking players to not take advantage of these opportunities”.
JMU advances to 9-2-5 on the season (5-0-3 Sun Belt), while Georgia State falls to 7-4-5 (3-3-2 Sun Belt). The Dukes will look to remain undefeated in Sun Belt Conference play when they travel to Georgia Southern on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. Georgia State will look to bounce back when they host Old Dominion University the same day at noon.