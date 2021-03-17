Many JMU sports were in action this week. Here’s what happened.
Women’s basketball (14-10, 9-6 CAA)
JMU women’s basketball’s season came to a close in the CAA tournament semifinals. Thursday, the Dukes blew out Northeastern, 81-65. Four Dukes scored at least 10 points, led by sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson’s 23 and freshman guard Peyton McDaniel’s 22. Jefferson made a season-high six 3-pointers. Graduate student forward Anne Diouf had a team-high nine rebounds in the victory.
Friday, JMU’s season ended in a 79-76 overtime loss to Drexel. Jefferson led the Dukes with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Despite shooting 43% from the field and winning the rebounding battle 42-33, JMU committed 20 turnovers, and the Dragons had 18 points off turnovers.
Lacrosse (3-1, 0-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse dominated Wofford on Friday, 21-1. Redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson scored four goals within the first 10 minutes, and the running clock was activated for the remaining 50 minutes of the game. The Dukes had 35 shots on goal, as compared to the Terriers’ three.
Redshirt junior attacker Daria Lucchesi had a career-high four assists. Redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson had four ground balls, moving her into a tie for sixth all-time in program history at 149 ground balls. The Dukes welcome George Washington to Sentara Park on Tuesday and will head to UNC on Sunday.
Baseball (3-6)
JMU baseball won two of its three games this week. Thursday, the Dukes defeated VMI, 9-5. Redshirt freshman outfielder/pitcher Chase DeLauter had three hits and a career-high four runs batted in, and redshirt freshman pitcher Donovan Burke picked up his first career win.
Saturday, JMU lost to the Keydets, 17-7. VMI utilized an eight-run fifth inning to blow out JMU. Sunday, the Dukes won, 12-7. Redshirt sophomore catcher Travis Reifsnider hit three home runs, and Burke pitched three and two-thirds scoreless innings en route to picking up the win.
JMU is off this week and will return to action with a three-game series versus Elon the weekend of March 26-28.
Softball (6-0)
JMU softball won all four of its games this week, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 42-3. Friday, the Dukes swept their doubleheader versus Stony Brook. Redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon hit two home runs in game one. In game two, redshirt senior pitcher/infielder Odicci Alexander struck out 11, one short of her career high.
JMU swept its doubleheader versus Rhode Island on Sunday. The Dukes won game one 11-1 and game two 20-0, with both games going only five innings. JMU hit 12 home runs in the two games, and freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey threw a no-hitter in game two.
JMU plays a three-game series versus ECU over the weekend.
Women’s soccer (0-1-1)
JMU women’s soccer lost Sunday to Towson, 2-0. The Dukes struggled offensively, getting only eight shots off, two of which were on goal. Redshirt sophomore defender Danielle Maggio scored in the 54th minute to give the Tigers the lead, followed by junior forward Jenna Blank scoring in the 88th minute to give Towson an insurance goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom had seven saves for JMU. The Dukes will welcome Virginia to Harrisonburg on Thursday, and then head to Elon on Sunday.
Swimming and diving
JMU swimming and diving competed in the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships Thursday and Friday. Thursday, six divers competed in the 1-meter preliminary round, with senior Sami Ullman leading the way, placing 19th with a score of 232. No Duke qualified for the 1-meter finals.
Two Dukes competed in the 3-meter finals Friday. Senior Emily Gross finished 14th with a score of 249.4, and senior Faith Anderson finished 16th with a score of 241.8. The swimmers will compete in the NCAA Swim and Dive Championships Wednesday through Saturday.
Men’s tennis (2-3)
JMU men’s tennis split its two matches this week. The Dukes lost 5-2 to Old Dominion on Friday. Both of JMU’s points came from singles matches, with redshirt freshman Holden Koons and freshman Oscar Hernandez winning their respective matches.
JMU played its first match at home Sunday, a 6-1 victory over Mary Washington. The Dukes swept all three doubles matches to earn the doubles point, and JMU won five of the six singles matches as well. The Dukes play at home versus Southern Washington on Thursday and travel to George Mason on Sunday.
Women’s tennis (4-1, 1-0 CAA)
JMU women’s tennis split its two matches this week. Friday, the Dukes lost to Old Dominion, 6-1. Redshirt sophomore Daniela Voloh got the lone point for JMU, winning her singles match.
The next day, the Dukes bounced back by sweeping Davidson 7-0. Three of JMU’s four victories have been sweeps. The Dukes play three times this week: George Washington on Tuesday, VCU on Friday, and at home versus William & Mary on Sunday.
Women’s golf
JMU women’s golf finished fourth out of 13 teams in the River Landing Classic on Monday and Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Kendall Turner led the Dukes with an opening-round 70 (-2). All teams finished their first round, and when play was suspended due to darkness partway through the second round, JMU was tied for fifth in the field.
JMU broke or tied several records Tuesday, including low team round and low team 54-hole score. Sophomore Kate Owens had back-to-back stellar rounds, shooting an even 72 in round two and 69 (-3) in the final round. The Dukes play next at the Chattanooga Classic March 29 and 30.
Other news
JMU Athletics announced Wednesday that it’ll broadcast some of its spring home coverage on PrestoSports. There is no subscription fee. All broadcasting information can be found on each schedule page on JMUSports.com.
Redshirt junior catcher Michael Morgan was named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List. The award is given yearly to the top Division I collegiate catcher. The only Duke to win the award was Jake Lowery in 2011.
After helping JMU women’s golf break multiple records this week, Turner was named CAA Golfer of the Week. At the River Landing Classic, Turner’s score of 208 (-8) marked the lowest 54-hole performance in program history as she finished fourth in the 72-player field.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.