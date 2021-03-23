Field hockey opened its season this week, in addition to several other sports continuing their schedules. Here’s what happened.
Field hockey (1-1, 1-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey opened its spring schedule Friday with a 4-0 victory over William & Mary. Freshman goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh got the start in goal in her first collegiate game and recorded one save, and senior midfielder Rachel Yeager posted a goal and an assist. The Dukes’ defense was stingy, not allowing the Tribe to get a shot until the third period.
JMU lost to No. 14 Virginia 5-2 Sunday. The Cavaliers scored the first four goals of the game and outshot the Dukes 15-9. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Carolina Cahill and sophomore midfielder Emily Harrison each scored their first goal of the season. JMU travels to Hofstra on Saturday, with the first half set for 1 p.m.
Softball (9-0)
JMU softball swept its three-game series versus ECU over the weekend to continue its perfect start. The Dukes won their first game 9-1 in six innings, with freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey striking out 10. JMU fished game two with a 6-3 victory as redshirt sophomore infielder Hannah Shifflett had three hits and drove in four runs.
The Dukes won game three 7-1. After allowing the Pirates’ lone run in the top of the first, JMU scored five in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton had two hits and scored two runs. The Dukes open CAA play with a three-game series at Elon this weekend.
Lacrosse (4-2, 0-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse split its two games this week. Tuesday, the Dukes tied their highest scoring output in their Division I era with a 23-7 victory over George Washington. Redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch, redshirt sophomore defender Rachel Matey and redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson all had hat tricks, and freshman attacker Katelyn Morgan had three assists. JMU took 32 shots with a 96% accuracy.
The Dukes lost 15-5 to No. 1 UNC on Sunday. JMU committed 20 turnovers and was outshot 36-20 by the Tar Heels, who won their 16th consecutive game. Knobloch and Peterson led the Dukes with two goals apiece. JMU returns to Sentara Park to battle No. 8 Virginia on Friday; the opening draw is set for 5 p.m.
Men’s soccer (2-0-1, 1-0-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer opened CAA play Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Elon. Junior forward Luca Erhardt scored the only goal on a penalty kick in the 52’ to take the victory. Redshirt senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush had four saves in the match.
The Dukes outshot the Phoenix 10-6. JMU heads to College of Charleston on Saturday; kickoff is set for noon.
Women’s soccer (0-2-1, 0-1-0 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer lost to Elon 1-0 in overtime Sunday. The Dukes dominated possession throughout both halves, outshooting the Phoenix 20-5, but none of the shots were on goal and they couldn’t push the ball into the net. Then, two minutes into overtime, sophomore forward Bethany Harford scored to give Elon the win.
Sophomore goalkeeper Melissa Hoffheins had two saves for JMU. JMU welcomes No. 8 Virginia on Thursday and plays versus College of Charleston on Sunday.
Volleyball (5-1, 4-0 CAA)
JMU volleyball swept a two-game series versus College of Charleston — which is second in the country in blocks — over the weekend. The Dukes won Saturday 3-2. Freshman Miette Veldman had 23 kills and 21 digs, and sophomore Caroline Dozier had 45 assists and 10 digs.
JMU swept the third match 3-0. Veldman again had a great match, racking up 17 kills and 10 digs. Sophomore Sophia Davis had nine kills and nine blocks for the Dukes. JMU plays at Elon on Wednesday to make up for March 15th’s postponed game before playing a weekend series against William & Mary.
Track and field
JMU track and field competed in its first outdoor meet of the year at the Bill Web Combined Events/Bob Davidson Memorial over the weekend. Friday, redshirt freshman Shelby Staib placed first in the javelin throw with a distance of 43.56 meters. Freshman Miranda Stanhope finished first in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 17:24.84.
Saturday, redshirt freshmen Bethany Biggi and Erin Babashak finished third and sixth, respectively, in the heptathlon. Redshirt senior Dominique Johnson finished second in the discus throw with a distance of 44.86 meters. The Dukes will compete in the Colonial Relays on Friday and Saturday, hosted by William & Mary.
Men’s tennis (4-3)
JMU men’s tennis won both its matches this week. The Dukes swept Southern Virginia 7-0 Thursday. The Dukes won all three doubles matches to secure the doubles point and then won all six singles matches to finish the sweep.
The Dukes defeated George Mason 6-1 Sunday. JMU won all three doubles matches to win the doubles point. In the singles matches, redshirt freshman Holden Koons won to clinch the Dukes’ victory. JMU plays at Radford on Wednesday and then welcomes William & Mary to Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Women’s tennis (6-1, 2-0 CAA)
JMU women’s tennis swept both its matches this week. In the match rescheduled from Feb. 28, the Dukes defeated George Washington 7-0. They won two of the three singles matches to win the doubles point and then emerged victorious in all six singles matches.
JMU defeated William & Mary on Sunday. Redshirt senior Jona Roka set the program record for most career combined wins. JMU plays on the road three times this week, beginning at VCU on Tuesday, then heading to UNCW on Friday before concluding Sunday at Elon.
Men’s golf
JMU men’s golf finished third out of 10 teams at the Seahawk Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday. The Dukes played two rounds Monday and closed the day in third. In Monday’s second round, JMU had four players under par, with senior Walker Cress and freshman Nathan Shipley ending the day tied for 11th in the 66-player field at 142 (-2).
Tuesday, redshirt junior Ignacio Montero led the Dukes with a 73 (+1) as JMU held on to third place. Cress and redshirt sophomore Ignacio de Pineda picked up top-25 finishes on the week. The Dukes will compete in the Tar Heel Intercollegiate on Saturday and Sunday.
Other news
JMU football announced March 15 that the Dukes’ game versus Richmond originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed and that all activities had been paused due to COVID-19. A decision on rescheduling the game will be made in the coming days.
JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher announced the 2020-21 signing class Thursday. The class includes Jaydyn Clemmer, Julia De Sa, Emma Klanica, Madilyn O’Toole and Annie Smith.
JMU men’s soccer’s victory over Elon on Sunday was Bush’s 25th career shutout, moving him into sole possession of second place in program history. Barry Purcell (1993-96) is in first place with 28.
