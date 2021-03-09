Several sports were in action this week for JMU Athletics. Here’s what happened.
Football (3-0, 1-0 CAA)
JMU football escaped another upset on Saturday, recovering from a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to defeat Elon 20-17. After falling behind 17-3 at halftime, the Dukes recovered in the second half, holding the Phoenix to just 36 yards and two first downs in the final 30 minutes.
Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese led the Dukes with a career-high 132 rushing yards and ran for one touchdown. Redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney went three-for-six, throwing for 46 yards and one touchdown. Next, JMU is off this week but will return to action March 20 versus Richmond.
Men’s basketball (13-7, 8-2 CAA)
JMU men’s basketball lost Sunday to Elon in the CAA Tournament 72-71. The Dukes blew a double-digit second-half lead as the Phoenix advance to play Hofstra in the semifinals. Junior guard Vado Morse and freshman forward Justin Amadi led JMU with 21 points apiece.
Elon made 13 3-pointers and was led in scoring by sophomore guard Hunter McIntosh, who had 24. Senior forward Simon Wright had 18 for the Phoenix.
Baseball (1-5)
JMU baseball lost two out of three games in its home opener series versus Bowling Green. The Dukes lost 10-6 on Friday. JMU had a 4-2 lead entering the seventh inning but the Falcons scored seven runs to take the lead and the win.
On Saturday the Dukes won their first game of the season 15-4. Redshirt junior outfielder Conor Hartigan hit a home run and redshirt freshman outfielder and left-handed pitcher Chase DeLauter reached base six times to propel JMU’s offense.
In the series finale, the Dukes lost the rubber game of the series 10-4. The Falcons utilized a six-run fourth inning to blow out JMU. Next, the Dukes play at home versus VMI on Thursday and then go to VMI for a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday.
Lacrosse (2-1, 0-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse split its two matches this week. On Wednesday, the Dukes defeated Elon 19-2 on Wednesday. It was the largest margin of victory for JMU since winning 21-4 over Canisius on March 1, 2019 — the fewest goals allowed by the Dukes since defeating Drexel 15-2 on April 8, 2018. Twelve Dukes scored in the match, led by redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch’s hat trick.
In JMU’s second game, it lost 6-5 to Elon. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty had 14 saves for the Dukes, who struggled to find any rhythm offensively. Junior attacker Cate Mackel led the Phoenix with three goals. Up next, JMU hosts Wofford to Sentara Park on Friday; the opening draw is set for 2 p.m.
Cross Country
JMU cross country finished third at the CAA Championship on Friday. JMU racked up 90 points, which was only four behind second-place Northeastern. The Dukes had an average time of 20:48 in the 6k race. Freshman Miranda Stanhope finished second overall with a time of 19:49.70.
Stanhope was the sole Duke to earn All-CAA honors. Rounding out the scoring for JMU was seniors Brooke Manion, Kayla Connelly and Caitlin Swanson, and sophomore Maddy Hesler.
Swimming and diving (3-0, 1-0 CAA)
JMU swimming and diving closed out the regular season with a 182-117 victory over Richmond on Saturday. The Dukes opened the meet with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay by the team of senior Mackenzie Lawson, junior Jordyn Schnell and freshmen Madison Cottrell and Cameron Gring. The quartet’s time of 1:43.21 set a new Savage Pool record.
JMU captured 11 total first-place finishes, including both diving events. Next, six JMU divers will head to the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships Thursday to Friday.
Men’s tennis (1-2)
JMU men’s tennis won its first match of the season Sunday in a 4-3 victory over Longwood. The Dukes swept the doubles matches while the teams split the singles matches.
Redshirt senior Paul Mendoza and freshmen Oscar Hernandez and Mario Peña won the single matches for JMU. The Dukes play twice this week — they go to Old Dominion on Friday and then return to Harrisonburg to battle Mary Washington on Sunday.
Women’s tennis (3-0, 1-0 CAA)
JMU women’s tennis swept Richmond on Saturday. The Dukes secured the doubles point by winning two of the three matches, followed by JMU taking all six of the singles matches to claim their second sweep of the season.
Redshirt sophomore Amanda Nord finished the day for the Dukes with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep. JMU plays twice this week, both at home. They play Old Dominion on Friday and Davidson on Saturday.
Women’s golf
JMU women’s golf placed ninth out of 41 teams in the Kiawah Island Classic. On Feb. 28, freshman Amelia Williams led the Dukes with a 74 (+2), and JMU finished 20th in the group. On Monday, Williams again carded a 74 as the Dukes cut eight strokes off its opening round performance to jump to 11th place.
On Tuesday, JMU carded a final day 303 to climbiinto the top 10. Williams and redshirt freshman Kendall Turner each scored a 74 to lead the Dukes. Next, JMU competes in the River Landing Classic in Wallace, North Carolina, Monday and Tuesday.
Other news
JMU football’s upcoming game on Saturday versus William & Mary was postponed due to COVID-19 related protocols within the JMU program. A decision on rescheduling the contest will be decided later.
JMU lacrosse’s victory over George Mason on Wednesday was the 500th win in program history. The Dukes join Maryland, Penn State, Virginia and Loyola University Maryland as the only programs to hit the mark.
JMU men’s basketball senior guard Matt Lewis was named CAA Player of the Year and First Team All-CAA, while head coach Mark Byington was named the Coach of the Year. Junior guard Vado Morse was named to Third Team All-CAA, and freshman forward Justin Amadi collected CAA All-Rookie Team honors.
JMU baseball will honor former head coach Brad Babcock, the winningest coach in program history, for the remainder of the 2021 season. The Dukes will have a “Coach Babcock” decal with his number 16 on the back of all the helmets throughout the rest of the regular season and any postseason games. Babcock died in June of 2020 at the age of 81.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.