EDITOR'S NOTE: The online version of this article has been updated from the print version to indicate who's starting at kicker, punter, holder and kickoff returner after JMU's Week 1 depth chart, which released Wednesday morning.
2021 ended maybe the most illustrious era in JMU special teams history. It was the last season with kicker Ethan Ratke (2017-21), who currently holds the record for most points scored by a college football kicker at any level. It was also the last year with his holder, Alex Miller (2018-21), who manned the job for the last three years, and the starting punter for five seasons, Harry O’Kelly (2017-21).
Now, the snap-hold-kick operation only has one familiar face from JMU’s final years in the FCS: graduate long snapper Kyle Davis.
Davis is tasked with leading this crop of special teamers that, admittedly, will take some time to get used to, he said, but he also said the talent of the next-in-line specialists is on par with Ratke and co.
“I think the difference is, it’s not ‘roll out of bed, and I know exactly what the guys I’m snapping to like,’” Davis said. “Now, we’ve gotten probably over 500 reps this summer, if not more, maybe close to 1,000 reps, so it’s getting to that stage, but you’re talking about with Harry and Ethan and Alex, almost 5,000, 6,000 reps in the last two or three years.”
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said in the spring that the punter competition was between senior Sacramento State transfer Sam Clark and redshirt sophomore Justin Ritter, while redshirt juniors Connor Madden and Camden Wise were vying to be the starting kicker.
On JMU's depth chart that released Wednesday ahead of Week 1 versus Middle Tennessee, Clark is the starting punter and holder, Wise is the starting field goal kicker and Madden is the starting kickoff specialist.
Cignetti said during the spring that the punter competition specifically looked "pretty tight.” Clark, like O’Kelly, is from Australia. He’s a three-year starter at Sacramento State, averaging 41.9 yards on 97 punts in his collegiate career. In 2021, he was a Third-Team All-Big Sky punter.
Ritter hasn’t played in the last two years but did perform two kickoffs as a freshman in 2019. Wise, even when Ratke was on the roster, served as JMU’s kickoff specialist two of the last three years. In 110 kickoffs last year, Wise registered eight touchbacks; JMU’s coverage unit ranked seventh in the FCS in kick-return defense. Cignetti said at Sun Belt Media Day that when combining FCS and FBS teams in special teams statistics, JMU would’ve been No. 2 in the country.
Madden was the team’s kickoff specialist in JMU’s spring 2021 season after transferring from nearby Bridgewater College. In 52 kickoffs, 25 — almost half of them — resulted in touchbacks. He missed last fall with an injury.
Cignetti said Aug. 19 that he wanted to get better at special teams during fall camp, and he thinks JMU did.
“Our special teams made a big, big step since day one,” Cignetti said.
Back deep, Cignetti said Aug. 13 that he liked the way redshirt junior safety Josh Sarratt has been catching punts; he's the starting punt returner currently. Last year was his first at JMU after spending 2019-20 at VMI — he didn’t return any punts in 2021, but he has experience breaking out into the open field after recovering a fumble and returning it for an 88-yard touchdown versus Weber State.
On kickoff returns, redshirt senior Kris Thornton is listed as the starter. Last year, however, redshirt junior running back Solomon Vanhorse was a Third-Team All-CAA kick returner; he took the Nov. 20 opening kickoff versus Towson 94 yards to the house. It was his lone special teams touchdown, but he led the CAA with 27.6 average yards per return.
Davis said he isn’t too concerned about stepping up as the leader of the whole specialist group; it’s something he’s mostly done already, even with O’Kelly, Miller and Ratke by his side. It helps that the new cohort is all friends, too, he said.
Still, Davis said the connection with his punters and holders needs to become second-nature because the margin of error is so thin from snap, to hold, to kick. A few split seconds too slow, and the defense can easily block it.
The connection’s close, though.
“The job is something you need to be perfect at,” Davis said. “It’s just getting that camaraderie and knowing exactly [what they want]. That’s kind of what we’re getting towards now.”