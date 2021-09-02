It comes as no surprise that JMU has expectations for the special teams. To the players, this season has the “last one, best one” mentality.
Two faces of the JMU special teams unit are entering their final season of eligibility — redshirt senior punter Harry O’Kelly and redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke. Both have left their mark on the JMU program, and now the two say they’re ready to go and make this season the best they can.
“We’re both excited because this is our last season and last run,” Ratke said. “We just have the expectation to go all out.”
Ratke, regardless of how he plays his final season, will end his career as the all-time kicker in JMU and CAA history. The kicker holds the single-season record for field goals at 27 and scoring with 160 points during the 2019 season for JMU, but those don’t compare with the FCS accolades Ratke will walk away with at the end of the season.
Ratke is tied for second in career field goals for an FCS kicker and is likely to take first place at the end of the season. He also sits in fourth for all-time points by an FCS kicker, 18th for all-time points by any FCS player, was named a HERO preseason All-American and was named a College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) player to watch.
“I’ve never felt more motivated to go out on a good note,” Ratke said. “I just want to enjoy
everything that happens this season.”
Throughout training camp, Ratke has worked on long-distance kicks — which has caught the attention of head coach Curt Cignetti. Following the team’s second scrimmage of training camp, Cignetti noted how Ratke was continuing to uphold his high standards for field goals.
“I thought overall special teams was good so far,” head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Ratke made some really long field goals tonight which was good to see.”
Although Ratke has beome consistent in field goals, redshirt sophomore kicker Connor Madden has become the go-to man for kickoff.
Madden played during the 2020 spring season, but won’t return due to a season-ending injury, announced Tuesday evening.
JMU’s lone punter has become a fan favorite throughout his seasons at JMU. Starting in nearly every game of his career, O’Kelly has nearly 7,500 yards and counting, 74 of which were long for a 39.7-yard average per punt.
O’Kelly has already been named to the FCS Punter of the Year watch list for this season, making it his third consecutive season on the list. For this season, however, he says it’s about enjoying the opportunity ahead of him and making this season count.
“Last season left a really bad taste in our mouth, especially special teams-wise,” O’Kelly said. “We are holding ourselves accountable to that, so we’re looking forward to redeeming ourselves again.”
Redshirt junior long snapper Kyle Davis is set to hold another perfect season, both for short and long snaps. After using his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA’s blanket waiver, Davis can further develop for an additional season.
“We have a really experienced special teams,” O’Kelly said. “We have guys that know how to run down and know what they’re doing, so it’s exciting to see where that can take us.”
For punt return, redshirt junior cornerback Jack Sroba and redshirt sophomore Solomon Vanhorse will rejoin the lineup for the Dukes. Both players had opportunities last season to show their abilities on return, and they’ll get their chance to impress Cignetti again come September 4.
Sroba went 41 yards last season, averaging 5.1 per return in eight games played. He remains the primary punt returner for the Dukes, highlighted by a 25-yard return against Richmond in April.
Solomon ran 143 yards, averaging 17.9 yards per return in seven games last season. The running back has become a multi-positional weapon for JMU, holding a strong spot in both special teams and in the Dukes’ depth chart.
The bottom line for special teams? Keep going strong. Each aspect of the special teams unit has its own personal accolades, but they’re focused on one goal — taking home a championship in their last season together.
“It’s a tough schedule this season, we have some good away games this year I’m looking forward to,” O’Kelly said. “But, we wouldn’t want it any other way because it’ll set us up well to reach our goal of a championship.”
