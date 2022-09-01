The chant unmistakably came from the JMU student sections, echoing behind both baskets at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in unison: “F*** you, Tony!”
This was Dec. 7, 2021, during JMU men’s basketball’s sold-out home matchup with U.Va. The chant targeted Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers’ head coach who won an NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship 2 1/2 years prior. He’s the coach who turned down a “substantial” salary increase after the national title yet donated $500,000 to a career-development program for current and former U.Va. basketball players.
After U.Va.’s 52-49 loss, Bennett brushed off the berating, saying, “That’s all part of it." He said the fans at the AUBC were great, minus a few. JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne, on the other hand, told The Breeze he doesn’t think he’d be as congenial if he were in Bennett’s shoes.
Months later, Bourne and other university leaders spoke Aug. 24 at the AUBC to a group of roughly 70 JMU “influencers,” as Bourne and co. called them, which included 40-50 JMU head and assistant coaches, Dean of Students Hollie Hall, alumni and booster representatives, faculty athletics representatives, The Breeze and more, to make it clear that JMU doesn’t want to be associated with what it deems to be out-of-line fan behavior anymore.
Addressing the “influencers” were Bourne, President Jon Alger; Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs; Anthony Matos; chief of university police; and Ty Phillips, assistant athletics director for facilities and events.
The main message from the five at the lectern: You, influencers, impact others.
“You are what we consider influencers within the university community and people that can influence the behavior of others around us,” Alger said. “I would like us to be known as ‘Dukes with class.’”
JMU launched a program called Dukes Do Better earlier in August to promote the school and its sporting venues as cordial, hospitable environments for fans. A 70-second video highlighting JMU's sportsmanship campaign will now air at the beginning of all JMU sporting events, Bourne said.
The program also comes in light of JMU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, which requires an annual meeting discussing sporting behavior and ethical conduct. Kevin Warner, JMU assistant athletic director for communications, said a sportsmanship education initiative has been in the works for over a year; Bourne said he decided to mold everything into one halo since the conference already mandates a meeting.
“We talked starting a couple of years ago because we’d had instances of where fans had sent emails to me saying, ‘Hey, I had a tough experience in the stands with my child next to me; somebody … drank too much, and they were using bad language and I feel uncomfortable bringing my child to an event,” Bourne said. “I still really want them as fans and we got to have them, I just need them to make sure we behave in the right way.”
QR codes will also be placed in all home venues that, Warner said, link to the Sun Belt’s sports behavior statement, as well as bylaws 2.4 and 10 from 2022-23 NCAA Division I Manual, which further drive home guidelines pertaining to sportsmanship among those on and off the field or court.
The Sun Belt’s sports behavior statement reads:
“All athletic administrators, coaches, student-athletes, spirit groups and fans shall act with respect, fairness, civility and honesty in an effort to create an appropriate environment for athletic competition.
“Harassing behaviors, including racist or sexist comments, or physical or verbal abuse are strictly prohibited and warrant immediate removal from the facility without warning.
“Be the Change by joining us in respectfully supporting Sun Belt Conference Athletics.”
But, Miller said, changing culture takes time. He said he spoke at the student pep rally Aug. 23 and clued freshmen attendees in on JMU traditions, but also encouraged students to forge their own, more positive cheering habits instead of “filling in the gaps with negative stuff.”
Also, Miller said, said the pandemic has affected fan behavior — maybe for the worse. Students who’ve been isolated or off campus taking online classes the last two years may not have been to many JMU events, he said, so they follow the lead of upperclassmen who might lead inappropriate chants.
“I don’t think people know how to be fans,” Miller said. “I think that’s why we got to show them the right way because people haven’t done it.”
Vulgar chants aren’t foreign in college athletics. Some are even traditions: LSU students conduct a chant where they shout, “Suck this Tiger d***, b****” at football games, despite LSU administration barring its band from playing the words’ tune and cheerleaders holding up “keep it clean” signs.
More recently, Aug. 26, Duke volleyball sophomore outside hitter Rachel Richardson was heckled with racial slurs from BYU fans at multiple junctures of the match starting in the second set, and they got more intense by the fourth set.
In a statement sent to The Breeze, JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher condemned the BYU fans’ actions:
“Every athlete deserves the opportunity to compete without harassment. I was deeply saddened to hear of Rachel [Richardson’s] experience. It is absolutely unacceptable for fan(s) to behave in a harassing manner towards student athletes and I encourage all of Duke Dog nation to stand up against this behavior if they ever see it. Rachel [Richardson] is a total class act and absolute stud. I hope this terrible experience brings good by encouraging all fans everywhere to speak up knowing there is never a place for degrading or harassing student athletes.’”
As Steinbrecher said, Phillips encouraged the influencers to step up when they hear something from the stands. There’s only so many security and escort officers at a game, he said, so it’s on fans to hold each other accountable. It can be as simple as a stern look in the direction of the derogatory language, he said.
JMU, from all indications, does not want to be the next BYU, or carry a student tradition akin to LSU’s, or repeat its Tony Bennett incident. It wants to be more like North Dakota State in a sense, Bourne said, which has a fan base who’s treated JMU fans and himself with class on every visit to Fargo — win or lose.
“It’s about changing our culture,” Bourne said. “We want to beat on [opponents] while we’re in competition, but when we’re out of that, we’ve got to have a level of respect.”