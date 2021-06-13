Former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander has been drafted to the USSSA Pride confirmed by Terence Tarrer, Alexander's marketer, and seen on the JMU Nation Facebook page. She is now the third former Duke who’s signed with this league, including Jailyn Ford (2013-16) and Megan Good (2015-19).
Alexander played for five years at JMU and led the Dukes to the Women’s College World Series semifinals this year. The pitcher had 204 strikeouts, a 1.71 ERA in 2021 and made the WCWS all-tournament team for her efforts.
In the postseason run, Alexander recorded 1,057 pitches in about 64 innings, including a 19-strikeout game against Liberty on May 21. She led the Dukes in a 3-0 Regional record and JMU to its first-ever Super Regional win against Missouri.
Ford was the first Duke to bring JMU to the Super Regionals in 2016. Good led JMU to its second Super Regional Trip in 2019 before Alexander brought the team there in 2021. All three pitchers will be on the same roster for the first time.
