JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte signed an eight-year contract extension Thursday that keeps her in Harrisonburg through the 2029 season.
LaPorte’s extension comes on the heels of leading the Dukes as the first unseeded team to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series in June. JMU finished the 2021 season 41-4 (17-1 CAA) and ranked No. 4 in the country.
During four years under LaPorte’s leadership, JMU has gone 148-32 (56-4 CAA). The Dukes now look ahead to a 2022 season without program staples like former pitcher Odicci Alexander, outfielder Kate Gordon and infielder Madison Naujokas.
"I am extremely thankful for the commitment of our administration to this program and our staff," LaPorte said to JMU Athletics. “I am blessed to work at a university that gives us the opportunity to compete at the national level … We were surrounded by the support of JMU Nation not only at the Women's College World Series but throughout the season, and we could not be more grateful."
