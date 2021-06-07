OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA —The end to a record-setting journey.
Although taking the early lead, Oklahoma’s bats were rolling in the fifth inning to knock off JMU 7-1in the Women’s College World Series. While the Dukes failed to make the championship series, they showed the world who JMU is and what it’s all about.
“I think single-handedly James Madison made our sport better,” Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said. “They brought a lot of people in that wanted to watch them. I think that's the ultimate compliment I could give a coach and a program, and they were in.”
JMU got things started early in the first — after the very first pitch. Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle Juarez pitched to redshirt senior Kate Gordon, and the outfielder blasted it home to left field to give the Dukes the 1-0 lead.
Despite the first-pitch home run, Juarez settled in the JMU offense and system. The Arizona State transfer had five strikeouts through three innings, and JMU never got a runner to second base in that span. Oklahoma’s offense is scary, and the Dukes needed to get things going to keep up with the Sooners.
The rally got into shape in the bottom of the fourth with a triple by redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes to get into scoring position early in the inning. Mendes made it home on a wild pitch at the plate to tie the game, and redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander was wearing down.
Oklahoma added another run in the fourth when senior catcher Lynnsie Elam made it home from a senior infielder Jana Johns single, and the Dukes trailed. The lack of baserunning caught up with them, and they only had three more innings to improve run production.
“When you have to face them three times, you have to do things different,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “It's just one of those things when the strength — not just physically but mentally — they're just so prepared and they can hit a lot of different pitches very hard.”
The Sooners took over in the fifth inning. Oklahoma piled on four runs started by sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo’s double to score junior infielder Grace Lyons and sophomore Kinzie Hanson. Donihoo herself made it home on freshman utility Jayda Coleman double, as well as Elam, and the lead was 6-1.
LaPorte then pulled Alexander and entered freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey. In an outstanding JMU career, Alexander has thrown her last pitch.
“It was a long ride, and just to be here, like I said, it's amazing,” Alexander said. “I've grown so much just being at this university, and I couldn't thank everyone for that.”
Oklahoma added on another run in the sixth inning with a senior utility Jocelyn Alo solo home run to make the lead 7-1. The National Player of the Year was relatively quiet against JMU but found her stride late in the matchup and added the final run in the game.
Gordon finished the game and her JMU career with two hits and an RBI, and redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton and redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas also had hits. Hansen and Mendes led the Sooners with two hits each while Donihoo and Coleman had a team-high two RBI.
Alexander finished the game with three strikeouts on 92 pitches and posted a 1.71 ERA. Juarez had 10 strikeouts on 87 pitches to have a 2.29 ERA.
“Game recognizes game, and [Alexander] is a baller,” Juarez said. “She earned it. She deserves it. She's worked hard, and I think she's a competitor, and she did great this year.”
JMU’s season comes to a close, but instead of losing in the regional round as the three seed in Knoxville, they did it in the Women’s College World Series semifinals. For players and fans, this was one of the best performances in the history of JMU athletics and will be remembered.
“I told them back there in the locker room … ‘Do everything you can to keep the relationships strong,’” LaPorte said. “Keep the connections with this group and with us as a staff because at the end of the day, it is just a game, but these relationships will last forever.”
