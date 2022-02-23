In the eighth inning of its first appearance in the Women’s College World Series, JMU’s back was against the wall while playing No. 1 Oklahoma. “Super” senior outfielder Kate Gordon stepped into the batter’s box. With a full count against the Sooners’ redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile, Gordon cemented her name in history.
As Saile grooved a rise ball down the heart of the plate, the Dukes’ all-time home run leader did what she did best — hammered a home run over USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium’s right-field fence. The solo shot was the difference maker, lifting JMU over goliath Oklahoma.
Power hitting was a staple of the Dukes’ success during the 2021 season, but the 2022 JMU team will look beyond the long ball for run support.
“In the fall, we had to manufacture runs a little bit differently,” head coach Loren LaPorte said. “We didn’t have the power that we did last year in the home runs.”
The Dukes lost their top seven hitters from 2021, who accounted for 279 of the 353 hits, 219 of the 289 runs batted in and 56 of the 71 home runs.
JMU’s roster this season is composed of mostly underclassmen, including nine freshmen, which forces the upperclassmen to carry more weight. The returning Dukes had a combined 74 hits, 31 extra-base hits and 71 RBIs in 2021. With 307 combined at-bats last year, the rising upperclassmen lack the same hitting experience as last year’s offensive leaders.
“We need to make sure that our priority is hitting the ball hard and putting it in play,” redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett said.
On opening weekend, JMU scored 25 runs — 10 came from home runs. The Dukes’ reliance on the long ball came back to bite them, as they put up one run in their loss to Charlotte on Saturday — their first of the season. The lone run came on a solo homer from freshman infielder Morgan Mesaros — the first of her career.
Of the returning players, sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett, redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall and redshirt sophomore catcher and outfielder Emily Phillips had the most at-bats last season and stepped into larger roles this year.
“We’re gonna rely on them a lot,” LaPorte said. “They had some big moments, but they need to have a lot bigger moments this year.”
Phillips was the most productive of the three in 2021. Her 21 RBIs — which included three home runs — were the sixth most on the team. As a pinch hitter during the postseason run, Phillips delivered an RBI in the regional championship against Liberty and supplied two RBIs in the Super Regional against Missouri.
Bernett was also key in the postseason. She batted .235 last season with 19 hits and 10 RBIs. The sophomore catcher came up in big moments, as she hit a two-run homer in the Knoxville Regional against Liberty and delivered two RBIs in the Super Regional against Missouri. Bernett is the only returning two-way starter from last season.
“Going up there and knowing the situation we’re going to be put in is important,” Phillips said. “We’re looking for success at the plate instead of thinking too much about it.”
LaPorte singled out Shifflett as a player who will take on a larger role in 2022. While she wasn’t a mainstay in the Dukes’ batting order, she regularly started. Shifflett had 44 plate appearances in 2021, including 10 hits, four home runs and a .227 batting average. Shifflet didn’t have a single at-bat in last year’s postseason following the CAA tournament.
“Whether they’re in-game at-bats or not, we all come into practice and put in the same amount of work,” Shifflett said. “Being confident in myself and being confident in my team is what’s going to get my bat hot and the team’s bats hot.”
Without the same power-hitting ability as their 2021 roster, the Dukes’ coaching staff changed its offensive philosophy to place a greater emphasis on base running — small ball.
“The biggest difference between this fall and years’ past is our base running was so much better,” LaPorte said. “I just think we’re more speedy as a team, and we’re not going to rely solely on the home run to score runs … We’re going to have to move up bases with bobbled balls, changeups or balls in the dirt.”
JMU had success on the base paths last season, with 51 successful stolen bases on 54 attempts. But only two returning Dukes stole bases last year — Phillips and sophomore outfielder Hannah Hennessy.
Freshman infielder Josey Polk was the only Dukes to steal a base on opening weekend. Redshirt sophomore utility Reed Butler was caught stealing on JMU’s only other attempt. Butler scored the Dukes’ first run of the season on a passed ball against UConn.
“[Base running]’s something that … we didn’t do a whole lot in practice,” LaPorte said. “We didn’t talk about it and put as much pride into it … We’ve had some hitters that hit home runs, and that’s all they want to do.”
LaPorte praised the progress of the freshmen class but emphasized that the transition to college hitting for them is an ongoing process. The young hitters will be tested early this season in matchups against No. 24 UCF, No. 14 Duke, No. 10 Arkansas and No. 4 Florida.
“It’s awesome to have a new group,” LaPorte said. “I think it’s important that people give us time to develop. It took four to five years to develop those seniors and super seniors last year and to really get their mindset.”
Shifflett echoed her coach’s sentiment: It’s important for the newcomers to get into the right mindset.
“It’s all about a mentality when it comes to at-bats,” Shifflett said. “Making sure that [the freshmen] know that mistakes are going to happen, you’re going to fail and to just leave it with every at-bat is big.”
