JMU softball opened its CAA schedule over the weekend in a three-game series against Elon. The Dukes won two of the three games, moving to 11-1 (2-1 CAA), while the Phoenix dropped to 8-13 (1-2 CAA).
The two teams played a doubleheader Saturday, with JMU taking game one 2-0. The Dukes got off to a quick start in the top of the first when redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas hit a double, and redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon drove her in.
From there, it was the Alissa Humphrey show.
The freshman pitcher threw a shutout, striking out 11 and allowing only five hits in her seven innings. It was the third time this season she struck out double-digit hitters. Humphery walked three batters and hit two, but she kept the Phoenix off the board. She picked up her sixth win of the season.
Jubas hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth, her second home run of the season. With the win, JMU moved to 10-0 on the season, the best start in program history.
The historic start ended in game two as the Phoenix defeated the Dukes 5-4. Elon started fast as junior outfielder Rebecca Murray had an RBI single and senior third baseman Ally Repko hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. JMU scored a run in the top of the second, but the Phoenix responded in the bottom half of the inning when freshman middle infielder/third baseman Gabo Schaal hit a solo home run.
In the top of the third, Jubas drove in redshirt sophomore infielder Hannah Shifflett with a double. To follow up Shifflett, Gordon drove in redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas with a sacrifice fly to chip away at Elon’s lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Schaal homered to extend the Phoenix’s lead to two. The Dukes responded again in the following inning to cut the deficit in half, but it was as close as JMU would get, dropping the first game of the season.
Redshirt junior pitcher Alexis Bermudez gave up five runs in four-plus innings, getting handed the loss. For Elon, graduate student pitcher Alexa Nemeth threw a complete game, striking out three and getting the victory.
The Dukes took the rubber game of the series 10-3 Sunday. The Phoenix continued its swift offense, scoring three runs in the first two innings and not allowing JMU to get a baserunner until the top of the fourth.
But the Dukes rallied — JMU tied up the game in the top of the fifth with an RBI walk by redshirt junior outfielder Michele Sullivan, a sacrifice fly by Shifflett and a single by Jubas. Two innings later, the Dukes blew the game open by scoring seven runs to put it out of reach.
Jubas and freshman catcher Lauren Bernett each had two hits, and redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks and sophomore pitcher/utility Kayla Boseman each scored two runs. Bermudez rebounded from her subpar performance, pitching five shutout innings and claiming her third win of the season.
JMU plays a doubleheader versus George Washington on Wednesday. Game one is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and game two will start at 5 p.m.
