JMU softball completed its first Sun Belt Conference series this past weekend against Coastal Carolina and downed the Chanticleers in two of three games.
JMU loses 3-2 to Coastal Carolina to open conference play
JMU softball lost to Coastal Carolina Friday in Conway, South Carolina, 3-2, in its first game of its first in-conference series in the Sun Belt.
JMU’s offense was quiet to start the game, recording one hit in the first four innings. However, the Dukes put runs on the board first.
Freshman outfielder Kate Carrier led off the top of the fifth with a single, followed by a double from graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett. Junior outfielder Kylee Gleason recorded JMU’s only RBIs of the game as she drove Carrier and Shifflett home with a sacrifice fly, giving JMU a 2-0 lead.
JMU junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey had a strong performance for most of the game, only allowing two hits in the first five innings. A solo home run from Chanticleers freshman second baseman Delaney Keith ended the shutout and cut Coastal Carolina’s deficit to 2-1.
JMU had the chance to put the game away in the seventh but could only muster a single from Shifflett before the inning ended, opening the door for a Chanticleers’ comeback. After solid pitching for six innings, Humphrey and the Dukes couldn’t tally an out in the bottom of the seventh. Coastal Carolina junior infielder Riley Zana found herself in the batter’s box with the bases loaded following two singles and a hit-by-pitch. She walked off the game with a two-RBI double down the left-field line.
JMU evens series in extra innings, 2-1
JMU softball came out on top in game two of its three-game series Saturday with Coastal Carolina, 2-1, in extra innings to secure its first-ever conference win in the Sun Belt.
Strong pitching from both dugouts made it a challenge to get runners on base and runs on the board.
Pitching from freshman pitcher Kylah Berry fueled the Dukes’ win. The freshman retired all three batters she faced in the bottom of the third, fourth and sixth innings. She tallied three strikeouts, gave up six hits and allowed one run in her eight innings pitched. The freshman improves to a perfect 3-0 record when in the circle for JMU.
Senior Raelee Brabham threw a career-high 13 strikeouts for the Chanticleers. She pitched all eight innings, giving up two runs and seven hits. Brabham moves to 9-2 when pitching in the circle for Coastal.
The Chanticleers scored the first run of the matchup in the bottom of the second. Senior infielder Diamond Williams knocked a single up the middle to bring sophomore infielder Keirstin Roose across home plate. The Chanticleers led 1-0 heading into the top of the third.
But JMU wasted no time tying things up in the top of the third inning. Graduate outfielder Avery Pinder led off for the Dukes in the third and knocked a double to third base. Junior outfielder Kylee Gleason stepped up and scored Pinder off an RBI single sent to center field. The Dukes couldn’t find another run in the inning and sat in a 1-1 tie heading into the bottom of the third.
The deciding run came in the eighth inning. Freshman outfielder Kate Carrier stepped into the batter’s box with two outs and two runners on base and sent a single out to left field to score Gleason from second and give the Dukes a needed 2-1 lead.
The Chanticleers failed to rally in the bottom of the eighth, pushing the Dukes to their victory and evening the series at one apiece. The Dukes improve to 14-7 (1-1 Sun Belt), while Coastal drops to 24-5 (1-1).
The two teams face off tomorrow for the third and final game of the series at noon in Conway, South Carolina.
JMU wins series after topping Coastal in final game, 1-0
JMU softball won its first Sun Belt Conference series after defeating Coastal Carolina this weekend in two out of three games. The Dukes fell in the first game against the Chanticleers on Friday, 2-3, but then recovered to win 3-2 on Saturday and 1-0 on Sunday.
Both teams remained scoreless through the first six innings Sunday. JMU junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey and Chanticleers’ senior pitcher Iyanla De Jesus allowed just three base hits and two walks combined for the game.
In the top of the seventh inning, JMU freshman outfielder Kate Carrier singled and advanced to second after sophomore utility player Abbie Campbell hit and was out at first. Then, off wild pitches from De Jesus, Carrier moved home and put the Dukes on the board and ahead 1-0.
JMU freshman pitcher Kylah Berry closed out the game for the Dukes, only allowing one hit and a walk.
JMU moves to 15-7 (2-1 Sun Belt) with the win, while the Chanticleers fall to 26-6 (1-2 Sun Belt). JMU faces George Mason next in a doubleheader Wednesday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Coastal Carolina plays Charleston Southern on Tuesday at 2 p.m.