Happy birthday, Alissa Humphrey.
The now-21-year-old junior pitcher crossed the 140-pitch count in the seventh inning. Her Dukes were up four runs, but the bases were loaded with one out. Saint Joseph's had the game-tying run at the plate.
Looking at Humphrey from her left, graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett didn’t see jitters, nerves or shakes. When she talked about what she saw out of Humphrey, a laugh escaped her mouth.
Humphrey threw four straight change-up pitches to end the game and clinch the Dukes’ 6-2 win. Shifflett said she saw straight certainty from her pitcher.
“When I saw four change-ups thrown to the same batter back to back to back to back,” Shifflett said, “I mean, that's just confidence in her pitching. I got chills when I saw that fourth change-up being called and I was like, ‘She's got it.’”
Humphrey struck out 11 in the opening game of the LD&B Insurance Invitational and ended the seventh inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
Head coach Loren LaPorte said assistant coach Jennifer Herzig does the scouting for the team and knew that the change-up pitch, where the ball appears slower than it is, was the best option against the Hawks. LaPorte said Humphrey had some nerves at the beginning of the game but when it came down to the end, the junior got it done.
“It's one of those things where, you know, she had people in the stands that aren’t usually on the road with us, and it's her birthday,” LaPorte said. “But she did a good job mixing speeds, and that's what Alissa is really good at doing.”
In the first inning, Saint Joesphs tacked a run on the board courtesy of freshman outfielder Meghan Sinkus, who scored on a single. The Dukes got out of the inning but there were two left on base.
LaPorte admitted that even she was a little nervous entering the game. It was JMU’s first time in the newly renovated softball field at Veterans Memorial Park. She said some of the freshmen were nervous too, and that played a factor in the first inning.
But it’s also why the head coach was satisfied with her veterans in the bottom half of the inning.
Shifflett and sophomore infielder Jasmine Hall both scored, handing JMU a lead it never relinquished. Graduate infielder Hallie Hall picked up a double in the first, too, and LaPorte credited her leaders for playing big — it loosened the Dukes up.
“My mindset always is somebody's got to score,” Jasmine Hall said. “We just got to respond and show that we’re here to play.”
In the second inning, Shifflett hit a double that scored two more runners and she herself made it home on a throwing error later in the inning, which gave JMU a 5-1 lead.
Saint Joseph's homered in the fourth inning but couldn’t build off that the rest of the way. The next chance it got, Humphrey shut it down. LaPorte said she wanted Humphery to finish the game.
“I'm just proud of her for being able to get through it,” LaPorte said. “She really hasn't let those kinds of situations kind of take her over. So I'm really proud of her being able to finish the seventh.”
LaPorte added that her team set the tone for the rest of the weekend with the victory and that the Dukes are a little more at ease now. JMU, now 11-5, takes on Coppin State tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. for its second game of the weekend. The Hawks play Coppin State as well at 11 a.m. tomorrow.
“Tonight wasn't going to be something that we couldn't take lightly,” LaPorte said. “I think that's what is important.”