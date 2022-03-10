After a 1-3 weekend in Lynchburg, Virginia, JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte said a big point of emphasis for her team was hitting good pitches, not getting down early and reducing the number of pop-ups the Dukes hit.
In JMU softball’s home opener versus Norfolk State, those weren’t problems.
The Dukes (4-9) scored 13 runs in their win over the Spartans. It was JMU’s first home matchup since the 2021 conference championships and, despite a Norfolk State surge, the team took home the first Veterans Memorial Park game of the season, 13-7.
“It was nice to be back home,” LaPorte said. “With a [3 p.m.] game, I wasn’t sure how many people would make it out here. This community and our fans is so important.”
The win mirrored what the Dukes normally do during home openers — score. Since LaPorte took over as head coach in 2018, JMU’s scored 61 runs in seven games on opening days. JMU’s 6-1 over that stretch.
The same went in Thursday afternoon’s contest. Scoring four runs in the first inning then another four in the third, the bats were hot and rolling, and LaPorte said she was happy to see players finally break through.
“Our offense today was contagious,” LaPorte said. “We weren’t just getting one hit, but we were getting back-to-back hits.”
The offense started with the small ball — something JMU’s struggled with up to this point. The first four runs in the first inning for the Dukes were all played by back-to-back hits and being smart about stealing bases; sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett even stole home.
Redshirt junior utility Kayla Boseman hit a home run — the first at Veterans Memorial Park of the season — in the third. The solo shot put the Dukes up 5-2, and Phillips got home in the same inning on freshman outfielder Isabelle Fishman’s single.
For a team that struggled to hit last week, Boseman said the Dukes got rolling because of their preparation.
Fishman herself had a career day: four runs batted in, three hits and her first home run of her career. Her shot to right field scored Phillips in the fourth inning.
“I was down 0-2 in the count, so I was behind [on the home run at bat],” Fishman said. “It was exciting, and I think my preparation yesterday really helped.”
Despite the scoring, the path to victory wasn’t easy. The Spartans used both the small ball and JMU’s wild pitches to pick up some runs and make JMU work for the win. The Dukes were up 8-2 in the fourth, but Norfolk State stormed back, loading the bases and getting home.
The Spartans cut their deficit to just two, 8-6.
Sophomore Alissa Humphrey started the game in the circle for JMU and gave up back-to-back loaded bases in the first and second innings. Humphrey walked a batter in the second inning but only surrendered one run on 60 pitches.
Freshman Lexi Rogers and redshirt senior Alexis Bermudez both pitched after Humphrey left the game. Rogers pitched just over an inning but surrendered five runs on three hits, and Bermudez finished the game.
LaPorte said the pitchers’ game is mental and that when they step into the circle, they need to trust themselves.
Fishman led the team with four RBI’s and three hits. Boseman and Phillips both had a team-high three runs, and redshirt junior Hannah Shifflett had five at-bats. Infielder Morgan Johnson scored two runs for the Spartans, and five different players recorded a hit for the visiting team.
JMU plays a doubleheader tomorrow against Lehigh and Maryland with an adjusted JMU Invitational schedule due to inclement weather. First pitch is at 3 p.m. from Veterans Memorial Park.
