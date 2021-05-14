JMU softball competed in the CAA softball tournament May 12-14, winning all three of its games to clinch the CAA title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. This is the sixth tournament victory for JMU athletics in the 2020-21 calendar year.
Game One
JMU took down Delaware 5-0 on May 12.
In the only game the Dukes played that went the full seven innings, JMU started fast. Redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon got the scoring started with a home run on her first at bat. The game remained 1-0 until the fifth inning when both Gordon and redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas hit home runs, making the score 3-0. To finish out the scoring, redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks singled, bringing home both redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton and freshman infielder Kylie Thress.
Redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander pitched her second no-hitter of the season, striking out 16 batters for both a career-high and a CAA single game tournament record. With the win, the Dukes advanced to play Drexel.
Game Two
The Dukes downed Drexel 10-0 in their second game in the tournament to advance to the CAA championship game.
JMU did all of its scoring in the first three innings to take down the Dragons. Gordon started the same way she did against Delaware — with a home run on her first at bat. Jubas also homered in the first inning to put the Dukes up 2-0. Gordon homered again in the second inning on a three-run home run, allowing Thress and redshirt junior outfielder Michelle Sullivan to put runs on the board. Newton also hit a home run in the second inning, bringing herself and Alexander home. It was 7-0 JMU through two innings.
The Dukes’ bats were still hot in the third inning. A Gordon single brought home Meeks and freshman catcher Lauren Bernett, making the score 9-0. The scoring ended with a Jubas fly out that brought home an unearned run by Sullivan.
Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey earned her fourth no-hitter of the year against Drexel, with six strikeouts and her 13th win for JMU. With the victory, JMU was in good shape for its battle with Delaware again on Friday, as the Dukes needed to only win one game to take the tournament crown.
Game Three
JMU won the CAA Championship on Friday after collecting a 17-0 victory against Delaware.
The first inning was dominant for JMU. Gordon began the game with another home run, after that Newton singled, allowing Jubas to score. Newton then scored herself off a redshirt sophomore Hallie Hall single. Still in the first inning, Meeks scored off a redshirt sophomore infielder Hannah Shifflet single, and a Gordon walk later in the inning brought Hall home. With the score at 5-0, Jubas singled, scoring Sullivan and Shifflet, and the Dukes ended the inning with a grand slam by Newton to bring home Gordon, Alexander and Jubas.
While the scoring halted in the second inning, the Dukes picked two more runs in the third. Gordon hit another home run, and later in the inning, a Meeks walk brought in Thress to make the score 14-0 JMU. Newton ended the scoring in the third on a Hall line out.
In the final inning for the Dukes, JMU added two more runs to the board. Newton hit a double to center field and brought Jubas and freshman outfielder Grace Lutz back to the dugout.
Alexander had 12 strikeouts in the game and improved to 12-0 on the year. Newton recorded a career-high seven RBI in the victory.
JMU finishes the season 34-1 and now waits for Sunday, where it finds out where it’ll be in the NCAA tournament. The Selection Show is May 16 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.