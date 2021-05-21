JMU softball downed in-state rival Liberty 4-3 in the team’s first extra-inning game of the season to start its run in the NCAA tournament. The Dukes won their first regional game since 2019 behind redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander’s 19-strikeout day.
The game started slowly, and neither team scored a run until the fourth inning. For the first three frames, it was a pitcher duel: with Alexander for JMU and junior pitcher Emily Kirby for the Flames. Alexander recorded eight strikeouts through the first three innings, and from there, more would come.
The scoring started in the top of the fourth with a triple by redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas. Alexander advanced to first at the next at-bat on a wild pitch, and Jubas was the first to come home. Freshman infielder Kylie Thress came in to pinch run for Alexander and scored on a triple by redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas. Liberty pulled Kirby in favor of freshman Karlie Keeney, and the Dukes were up 2-0.
The lead didn’t last long, as the Flames came storming back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of their own. The JMU defense made a couple of errors, and both freshman outfielder Megan Hodum and freshman outfielder Mary Claire Wilson scored to tie the game.
Until the 10th inning, the game was slow-moving, and it became the Alexander show. The redshirt senior threw eight more strikeouts between innings 5-9 and tied the JMU record for strikeouts in one game with former JMU pitcher Megan Good (2015-19)
In the 10th inning, JMU finally got the bats going again. Redshirt junior outfielder Michelle Sullivan doubled to reach scoring position. Then, redshirt senior Kate Gordon advanced to first on a Liberty fielding error, and when Jubas hit a triple on the next at-bat, JMU ran two home to go up 4-2.
Liberty tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the 10th that started with redshirt senior infielder Amber Bishop-Riley’s home run. However, Alexander threw two more strikeouts to break JMU’s strikeout record and ultimately win the game.
Alexander finished with 19 strikeouts, 163 pitches and a 0.79 ERA. Keeney had three strikeouts, 102 pitches and a 2.19 ERA.
Jubas led the way with two hits and RBIs for JMU. The redshirt junior had a .426 batting average, and Gordon followed with a .403. Freshman catcher Caroline Hudson led the Flames with 2 RBIs, while both junior utility Devyn Howard and sophomore outfielder Kara Canetto had two hits.
JMU stretches its win streak to 25 games as it plays the winner of Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. First pitch is set for noon in Knoxville, Tennessee.
